MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Yankees great Don Mattingly has free agency advice for Aaron Judge | Klapisch
Don Mattingly isn’t ashamed to admit that, like most Yankees fans, he’s paying close attention to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, curious to see where free agency takes No. 99. But unlike those on the outside, Mattingly has a unique perspective on the factors that work both for and against the Yankees.
msn.com
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday
A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yankees protect 1 prospect from other teams stealing him
NEW YORK — The Yankees protected a valuable prospect from the grubby hands of their foes. The team added righties Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, it said in a tweet. The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 7 at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in...
Astros Reportedly Have Eyes Set On Big Free Agent
The Astros are going to do everything in their power to retain their status as the team to beat in the American League. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros "have identified" Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target at first base. MLB Network...
Cardinals columnist says Mets free agent makes sense in St. Louis
Brandon Nimmo is a really hot commodity on the trade market right now. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Ben Frederickson thinks the St. Louis Cardinals should consider going after him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Mets centerfielder became a free agent last week...
Daily Evergreen
Predicting the top 10 MLB Free Agents’ landing spots
The offseason of any professional sports league is arguably more exciting than the actual play of the season. Fans and analysts both speculate where free agents will sign and what that will mean going into the next season and even its effect long-term. No matter how unlikely it is to properly predict the thought process of professional athletes and to truly know what they value the most in their free agency, it is always fun to think about potential landing spots for the top free agents.
Mets chasing All-Star left-hander while pursuing trade with AL East contender
The New York Mets are looking to sign some new talent. Their ace Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract last week and if he is lost to free agency, the Mets will need to find another star pitcher to replace him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
