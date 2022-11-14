Auditions being held Monday and Wednesday for Salem Theatre production of ‘Million Dollar Meatballs’

Read full article on original website
Replacement of windows in historic Salem Travel Building being completed this week
The owner of Salem Travel says the final phase of their window replacement project in their historic building at Main and Broadway in downtown Salem is being completed this week. windows!. Jeannell Charman says this is the final phase of an expensive but essential exterior building renovation. The 16 window...
2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn
Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
2022 11/17 – Bobby Harper
Bobby Harper, age 85 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. Bobby was born on August 23, 1937, in Salem, the son of Margaret (Harper) Harris. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis McDaneld, and husband Larry of Odin; brother, Larry Harris of...
2022 11/17 – Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr
Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr., 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Centralia, the son of Monty Morton Myers and Louise (Ingram) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Robinett on November 25, 1964, and she survives.
Centralia City Council approves Class A Liquor License for Joes Pizza
The Centralia City Council has approved a Class A Liquor License for Joe’s Pizza. The new restaurant is coming to the shopping center next to Walmart in the former location of Rosati’s. Ben Sperry of Mt. Vernon is the owner of the new Joe’s. “Joe’s is really...
2022 11/16 – Virginia ‘Ginny’ M. Holderly
Virginia “Ginny” M. Holderly, 84, of Kinmundy, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Nursing Home in Salem, IL. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Mary Hudson. She married...
2022 11/16 – Mary ‘Pete’ Scott
Mary “Pete” Scott, 82, of Walnut Hill, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 24, 1940, in Simpsonville, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas Bradford and Fannie (Clark) Bradford. She married John E. Scott on October 31, 1959, and he preceded her in death after 50 years of marriage on February 6, 2010.
Stevenson Township to go after those who go on closed dirt roads during muddy conditions
A resident of Stevenson Township is frustrated with those who go on dirt roads when they are muddy and tear them up. Ed Smalley says there is no purpose for the costly damage that also prevents farmers from later using the roads from reaching their fields. After getting his farm...
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
2022 11/17 – William ‘Bill’ Ben Byars
William “Bill” Ben Byars, 85, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1937, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Edgar and Mary (Ritchie) Byars. Bill married Judith A. (McKinney) Byars on September 26, 1986, at Mount Olive Church in Bluford, Illinois. They were blessed with thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.
2022 11/16 – David John Brennan
David John Brennan, 90, of Odin passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of his family at his home. He was born on November 6, 1932, the son of Joseph and Letra (Barter) Brennan in Watertown, New York. He married Helen Burtch on January 7, 1956, in New York and later divorced. He married the love of his life, Judy Noller on December 23, 1994, in Carlyle and she survives him in Odin.
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
