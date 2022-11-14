Read full article on original website
Buccaneers looking like likely destination for embattled quarterback
As much as it would hurt to go from Tom Brady to anyone else, it is time for the Buccaneers to at least think about what the future holds. Only a fool doesn’t prepare for the future. Obviously there is a difference between planning for the future and fixating on it to the point that you miss what is happening before you, but there is a way for the Buccaneers to accomplish this task without getting too far ahead of themselves in a world that is unlikely to have Tom Brady.
Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 10 win
The New York Giants got back on track as they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. This 24-16 victory was a start-to-finish win for Big Blue as they did not trail once in this game. New York came out of the bye week ready and got the job done exactly as expected. With this win, the Giants improve to 7-2 and second in the NFC East.
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Lions on TV
The New York Giants (7-2) are preparing to host the Detroit Lions (3-6) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 matchup. The Giants are coming off a win against the Houston Texans at home, while the Lions are riding a rare two-game winning streak and appear to be putting things together.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022
The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National
Titans vs. Packers Best Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football (Derrick Henry Will Not Be Stopped in Green Bay)
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks-off Thursday night when the Tennessee Titans head up north to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are listed as 3-point favorites, and the total for the game is set at anywhere from 41 to 41.5. BetSided's Josh Yourish shared his best bet on the spread earlier this week, while Ben Heisler is looking towards the total for his favorite play. in this article, I'm going to focus solely on prop bets.
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 10
With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible. However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance. The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw...
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Eagles lead Commanders on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
How To Watch the Georgia Bulldogs Live Games in 2022
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a great start this season with two blowout performances to kick off this 2022
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
