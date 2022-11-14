ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Buccaneers looking like likely destination for embattled quarterback

As much as it would hurt to go from Tom Brady to anyone else, it is time for the Buccaneers to at least think about what the future holds. Only a fool doesn’t prepare for the future. Obviously there is a difference between planning for the future and fixating on it to the point that you miss what is happening before you, but there is a way for the Buccaneers to accomplish this task without getting too far ahead of themselves in a world that is unlikely to have Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake

The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Titans vs. Packers Best Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football (Derrick Henry Will Not Be Stopped in Green Bay)

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks-off Thursday night when the Tennessee Titans head up north to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are listed as 3-point favorites, and the total for the game is set at anywhere from 41 to 41.5. BetSided's Josh Yourish shared his best bet on the spread earlier this week, while Ben Heisler is looking towards the total for his favorite play. in this article, I'm going to focus solely on prop bets.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 10

With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible. However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance. The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FanSided

Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Eagles lead Commanders on MNF

Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
