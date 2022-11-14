ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

The Daily Yonder

Instead of Making Patients Come to Him, Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live

When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north of New York City. Getting to a surgeon who participated in Martinez’ insurance plan meant a 45-minute or longer trip into the city, plus an undetermined amount of time waiting for an appointment.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
WIBX 950

NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights

A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York

ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
SUFFERN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
wamc.org

Rosendale Theatre presents Kathryn's Grody's "The Unexpected 3rd"

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York presents a one-woman show written and performed by Obie Award Winning Actress Kathryn Grody. “The Unexpected 3rd,” a work in progress, will be presented at The Rosendale Theatre on November 18, 19, and 20th. “The Unexpected 3rd” is the third play in...
ROSENDALE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hearing set for Orange County energy storage facility

ALBANY – The State Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, November 22 regarding KCE NY 2, LLC’s authority to construct, own, and operate an energy storage facility in the Town of Montgomery. The company would like to construct the facility north of Route...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

4 Things we Love in Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY

