ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph Post

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire

A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested after a search warrant yielded the discovery of drugs in a Robinson home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies served a search warrant at 415 Goldengate Rd. in Robinson. Officials noted that the search warrant...
ROBINSON, KS
kmaland.com

1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash

(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
HOLTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies after head-on crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Daniel E. Speckman, 46, Greenwood, was eastbound on MO 150 just west of MO 7. The pickup began to slide, crossed...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. deputies find bags of cocaine during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 5p.m. Nov. 11, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Journey near 162nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal substances and drug paraphernalia. Deputies located 26 individually packaged bags of cocaine and other assorted drugs and paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries

Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Nodaway County man dies after pickup, SUV crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse D. Chrsitian, 33, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 in Wilcox. The Silverado crossed the center line and struck a...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy