Missouri woman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on two counts of attempted arson-for-hire
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to three years in federal prison without parole on both counts to run concurrently, followed by three years of supervised release.
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested after a search warrant yielded the discovery of drugs in a Robinson home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies served a search warrant at 415 Goldengate Rd. in Robinson. Officials noted that the search warrant...
1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
(Wilcox) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision in Nodaway County Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at around 8 p.m. a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in Wilcox when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway striking a southbound 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville. The Patrol says Christian's vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top off the east side of the roadway facing east, while Mendez's vehicle came to rest off of the west side of the road also facing east.
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Gladstone woman sentenced for trying to hire arsonist to destroy business
Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, Missouri was sentenced in federal court for attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City.
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
Missouri woman dies after head-on crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Daniel E. Speckman, 46, Greenwood, was eastbound on MO 150 just west of MO 7. The pickup began to slide, crossed...
Kan. deputies find bags of cocaine during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 5p.m. Nov. 11, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Journey near 162nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal substances and drug paraphernalia. Deputies located 26 individually packaged bags of cocaine and other assorted drugs and paraphernalia.
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Independence police end standoff, arrest suspect during traffic stop
Independence police said an hours-long standoff involving a possibly armed suspect and a child has been resolved peacefully after police cleared the scene and arrested the man during a traffic stop.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
Kansas City police issue PSA, warning about rise in illegal sideshows
Kansas City police say the number of illegal sideshows is climbing. Officers have issued nearly 200 citations in just a few months.
Police arrest suspect after he left Independence home with baby
The Independence Police Department arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home with a baby.
Two KCPD officers plead guilty to assaulting transgender woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two former police officers in Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a Black transgender woman during an arrest that was caught on video. Charles Prichard, 50, and Matthew Brummett, 39, were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to surrender their law enforcement licenses, after the judge suspended their prison sentences.
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
Nodaway County man dies after pickup, SUV crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse D. Chrsitian, 33, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 in Wilcox. The Silverado crossed the center line and struck a...
