Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Winter Weather Moving Into the Area
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
City of Milford Hires New Police Chief
Milford, IA (KICD)– The City of Milford has hired a new Police Chief. Shilo Brevik has served twenty-two years with police departments in Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Spencer, and says he’s ready for the challenge of administration. Mayor Steve Anderson says the community was consulted after the list...
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
Corn, soybean, livestock producer from Iowa is new US Meat Export Federation Chair
The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference wrapped up Friday in Oklahoma City with the election of a new officer team. Dean Meyer, a crop and livestock producer from Rock Rapids, Iowa, is the new USMEF chair. Meyer and his three sons raise corn and soybeans on their diversified...
