Greenville, NC

ECU’s Johnson joins Winstead on 2022 Biletnikoff Award watch list

By Malcolm W. Gray, ECU Sports Information
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – East Carolina junior C.J. Johnson has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Watch List according to an announcement by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Monday. Johnson, a two-time selection, joins current teammate Isaiah Winstead on the watch list.

Since 2006, ECU receivers have been included on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on 13 occasions. Johnson’s selection follows Winstead (2022), C.J. Johnson (2020), Trevon Brown (2018), Jimmy Williams (2017), Zay Jones (2015-16), Justin Hardy (2012-14), Lance Lewis (2011), Dwayne Harris (2010) and Aundrae Allison (2006). In 2016, Jones became the first Pirate to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.

Johnson has started all 10 games where he leads the team with eight touchdowns and a 16.2 yards per catch average while standing second in receptions (51), receiving yards (825) and average yards per game (82.5). He has authored three 100-yard receiving games (197/USF, 140/UCF, 123/CIN) and hauled in a passing score in six games with a career-best three against South Florida.

For his career, he has caught 159 passes for 2,658 yards and 19 touchdowns. Heading into Saturday’s game against Houston (2 p.m. on ESPN+), he stands fifth all-time at ECU in receiving yards, sixth in receptions and sixth in touchdowns.

The Biletnikoff Award, presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, annually recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely a wide receiver, and the award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of over 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators and former receivers. Receivers may be added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Ten semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 21 before three finalists are declared on Nov. 28.

The 2022 winner will be presented live on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be aired on Dec. 8 on ESPN.

WNCT

WNCT

