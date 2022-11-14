ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

For the third straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home. Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, increasing 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years to when the annual rankings were first tracked.
Art Basel Hong Kong Plans Largest Edition Since Onset of Pandemic

Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The 171 exhibitors represents a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, though it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair. In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to...

