Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The 171 exhibitors represents a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, though it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair. In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to...

