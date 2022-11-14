Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council approves Class A Liquor License for Joes Pizza
The Centralia City Council has approved a Class A Liquor License for Joe’s Pizza. The new restaurant is coming to the shopping center next to Walmart in the former location of Rosati’s. Ben Sperry of Mt. Vernon is the owner of the new Joe’s. “Joe’s is really...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Stevenson Township to go after those who go on closed dirt roads during muddy conditions
A resident of Stevenson Township is frustrated with those who go on dirt roads when they are muddy and tear them up. Ed Smalley says there is no purpose for the costly damage that also prevents farmers from later using the roads from reaching their fields. After getting his farm...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Replacement of windows in historic Salem Travel Building being completed this week
The owner of Salem Travel says the final phase of their window replacement project in their historic building at Main and Broadway in downtown Salem is being completed this week. windows!. Jeannell Charman says this is the final phase of an expensive but essential exterior building renovation. The 16 window...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
KFVS12
Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years in prison on gun charge
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois was sentenced to two years in prison on a gun charge. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Christopher Douglas, of Murphysboro, was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Correction followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr
Larry ‘Muddy Boots’ Ray Myers, Sr., 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. He was born March 18, 1938, in Centralia, the son of Monty Morton Myers and Louise (Ingram) Myers. He married Ruth Ann Robinett on November 25, 1964, and she survives.
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn
Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to three years in prison on drug charge
A 43-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after her probation on a meth delivery charge was revoked during a Tuesday court hearing. Surinam Phelps of West Warmouth will serve the time concurrently with a three-year prison term handed down for possession of methamphetamine in Clinton County Court last week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
MoDOT staffing shortages may limit snow response
The potential for approaching winter weather could mean problems for Tuesday morning’s commute, and that is not good news given the snow this past weekend that caused crashes and traffic trouble in some areas.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/22 – Chris Michel
Chris Michel, 63, of Texico, Illinois, died peacefully at 7:30 pm on November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1959, in Buffalo, New York to the late Carlyle Leon and Catherine (Wilson) Michel. Chris married the love of his life, Pamela Sue (Alexander) Michel on September 12, 1981, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The two were happily married for forty-one years. He always said that Pam was the love of his life since the fourth grade.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
KFVS12
Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may be in danger. Cordale S. Baker, 35 of Carbondale, was last seen in town on Tuesday, November 8. Police said Baker has a condition which places him in danger. He...
Forgot how to drive in snow? IDOT has tips
While the Quad Cities saw a few flakes of snow yesterday, areas to the south got actual accumulation. Vandalia reportedly got five inches and Effingham picked up nearly three inches. That means it’s time to break out the snow brushes and try to remember those winter driving skills. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Winter Weather […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – William ‘Bill’ Ben Byars
William “Bill” Ben Byars, 85, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1937, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Edgar and Mary (Ritchie) Byars. Bill married Judith A. (McKinney) Byars on September 26, 1986, at Mount Olive Church in Bluford, Illinois. They were blessed with thirty-two years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
