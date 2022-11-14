Best ukuleles 2022: Acoustic and electric ukes for all budgets and playing styles

Read full article on original website
J Mascis looks to offer sweet vintage tones in abundance with new signature Fender Jazzmaster pickup set
The alt-rock guitar hero is aiming to bring out another side of tone, though, with his new signature set of Fender Jazzmaster electric guitar pickups. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Amazon slashes the price of 66 Fender acoustics, electrics and basses – including a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is seriously cutting the price of Fender gear, including Player, Vintera, Classic Vibe, signature models and more. There's just over a week to go until this years big Black Friday guitar deals officially start, but no-one's told Amazon who are starting the price cutting early. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off a huge range of Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.
Ernie Ball promises “unsurpassed comfort and control” with its new Comfort Slides
Ernie Ball has debuted the latest addition to its lineup of electric guitar and acoustic guitar accessories – its three-strong range of Comfort Slides, which aim to provide players with the ultimate slide playing experience. Joining the brand’s steel bar, glass and chrome-plated brass alternatives, the Comfort Slides vow...
Orange Distortion review
Orange has done a great job of delivering a pedal with the look of the original while bringing it right up to date with features that current pedal users would expect as standard. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services...
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Phil Sgrosso: "When you listen to enough Pantera, it's hard to not want to just have fun dive-bombing here and there"
It all started with Iron Maiden. Chris is a contributor to Guitar World and MusicRadar with around 20 years of guitar playing experience – including writing for and recording various projects for around 15 of those. Outside of practical experience, he’s studied music throughout his life, with a particular focus on composition at university. He’s something of a 90s tragic and a sucker for anything with a groovy, metallic edge or psych and stoner vibes. Outside of music, he’s an avid cook, gardener, and rugby league lover.
We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for
Get the jump on the biggest guitar savings of the year with our pick of the best deals coming to Guitar Center next week. We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale. GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…
Jared Dines' 5th “biggest shred collab song in the world” will have the most star-studded lineup of any guitar video ever
John Petrucci, Zakk Wylde, Synyster Gates, Nita Strauss, Steve Vai, Tim Henson, Ichika Nito and John 5 are all in the running to appear – and only the first wave of guitarists has been announced. Jared Dines has announced a preliminary lineup for the fifth installment of his “biggest...
Sting’s 10 best basslines with The Police
With The Police, Sting delivered some of the most infectious bass performances of his career. We’ve pulled together 10 of his greatest bass parts. Much has been said about Sting since he teamed up with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland back in the mid-’70s. The Police only lasted from 1977 to 1984, but in that time they became the most popular trio since the Jimi Hendrix Experience – what was their secret?
L.S. Dunes: “We needed a place to put our hearts and souls, musically, during the pandemic”
L.S. Dunes might comprise members of the most iconic bands in post-hardcore, but you shouldn’t dare call them a “supergroup”. Australian Guitar finds out why. On the surface, L.S. Dunes appears to be the post-hardcore supergroup of our wildest dreams: Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) on vocals, with Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) on guitars, rounded out by Thursday’s Tim Payne on bass and Tucker Rule on drums. Their just-released debut album is titled Past Lives, and their first live set went down at the epochal Riot Fest – even the most outlandish of fan-fiction writers couldn’t make this up.
Watch Julian Lage’s astonishing take on Charlie Christian’s Seven Come Eleven, using the jazz great’s own Gibson ES-250
Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum handed Lage a very special loaner for his September show. Gibson’s big-bodied archtop the ES-250 is forever associated with jazz great Charlie Christian – an inspirational improviser and a guitarist who had an essential role in the development of jazz and electric guitar playing as now know it.
Sophie Lloyd announces first-ever studio album, shares fiery lead single, Do or Die
The track, which features Inglorious frontman Nathan James, previews Imposter Syndrome, which is expected to arrive next year. Social media shred star Sophie Lloyd has announced that her first-ever studio album, titled Imposter Syndrome, is finally on the way. To preview the effort – and to usher in the next...
15 young guns making the Gibson Les Paul cool again
The iconic single-cut has faced its fair share of opposition over the past 70 years, but its star is rising once more – and these guitarists are carrying the torch for a new generation. Throughout music history, there have been few certainties and even fewer survivors. But when it...
Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble review
This pedal is designed for a specialised job, and it does that job perfectly. While it’s handy if you need a substitute for a keyboard player, there are plenty of new textures on offer when you mix the strings proportionately with guitar. Why you can trust Guitar World Our...
Mike Dawes: “Guitar right now is heavily edited, very engineered to engage, snippets of sound – the result is music that doesn’t sound like a journey”
Fresh off the back of his latest EP with Tommy Emmanuel, the fingerstyle acoustic virtuoso reflects on the state of the guitar in the social media age, the benefits of practicing songs in the wrong tunings, and why every solo guitarist should have an imaginary drummer. It’s been something of...
Watch Tosin Abasi demo his futuristic new Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen with an all-new song
The seven-string machine – first introduced at this year's NAMM show and now available to order – comes in two sleek-as-hell finishes, with EBMM's patent-pending Heat Treated pickup technology and a multi-scale design. In what was probably the biggest shock of this year’s NAMM show, Ernie Ball Music...
Kurt Cobain’s Boss DS-1 sells for $75,000 – is this the most expensive pedal sold at auction?
Earlier this week, we learned that Cobain’s stage-smashed Mustang fetched nearly $500,000 at a November 13 auction. Now it has emerged that in the same sale a battered Boss DS-1 stompbox belonging to the Nirvana frontman (opens in new tab) fetched an eye-watering sum of $75,000. The remarkable figure...
Dave Weiner retires from Steve Vai's band after 23 years, and announces his successor
With Vai by his side, Weiner told fans he felt it was time for him to "choose a new adventure" Dave Weiner, who has spent the last 23 years touring with Steve Vai as an electric guitar player, has announced his departure from Vai's band. In a video posted to...
Chapman Guitars announces high-spec, customisable Made In England Workshop Series
Chapman Guitars, the guitar brand founded by guitar YouTube icon Rob Chapman and Lee Anderton (of British music retailer Anderton’s), has announced its first run of UK-built electric guitars. The Made In England Workshop Series features nine new pre-spec’d ML1 X guitars, all featuring various combinations of high-end components...
Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo
The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
