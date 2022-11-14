Read full article on original website
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday that a former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy has entered a guilty plea to a charge of misconduct in office. 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14 to three years’...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
A suspect who police believe is responsible for the fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus has been arrested. A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot and killed over a disagreement at about 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as Bryce Salter. The victim was not a WMU student.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI -- A man faces several felony charges stemming from a seemingly random knife attack in Jackson, police said. At about 2:57 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing victim in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street. A 56-year-old...
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband
Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
