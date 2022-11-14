ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

westernherald.com

More on fatal shooting investigation released

A suspect who police believe is responsible for the fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus has been arrested. A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot and killed over a disagreement at about 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as Bryce Salter. The victim was not a WMU student.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
wtvbam.com

Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
GOSHEN, IN
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself

Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
ELKHART, IN
WLNS

Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
