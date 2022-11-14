Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff Kissing Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the bizarre storyline that saw Eric Bischoff plant a kiss on Stephanie McMahon. On the Halloween episode of SmackDown in 2002, then-GM Stephanie McMahon dressed up as a witch in a move that seemed a bit on the nose. During the course of the episode, John Cena approached her and said that her father Vince McMahon (who was not a regular on-screen character at the time) wanted to see her. However, when Stephanie arrived in the office to speak with her father, she instead found Raw GM Eric Bischoff wearing a Vince McMahon mask.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE Raw On 11/14 Records Highest Viewership Number In A Month, Demo Rating Also Increases
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/14. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 14 averaged 1.648 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.593 million viewers. This is the highest viewership average that the show has recorded since October 17. Monday's episode scored a 0.44...
A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0