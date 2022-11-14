Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Free family movies at Harbor Theater
After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor is getting the (broad)band committee back together
Boothbay Harbor is learning about a proposal for a peninsula-wide internet cable network. During the Nov. 14 board meeting, Selectman Tricia Warren reported on a Nov. 3 meeting with Fidium Fiber, a Consolidated Communications subsidiary, about establishing a broadband network for unserved and underserved peninsula residents. Warren attended a Nov. 3 meeting in Boothbay with Consolidated Communications Senior Governmental Affairs Manager Simon Thorne, who outlined the proposal to representatives from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport and Edgecomb.
boothbayregister.com
The Roller Coaster
About 1910 Freeman Murray of East Boothbay built the roller coaster pictured in the accompanying photo. Freeman, a boatbuilder, had a large boat shop behind or west of his three-chimneyed house, seen here. The staging on the extreme left side of the photo probably marks the corner of the shop. Freeman's house is still located just north of the corner store in East Boothbay, and the west side of the store (and its barn) is also apparent in the photo.
boothbayregister.com
Pictures, please and thanks
Isn’t it nice to share? A lot of readers take pretty scenics, or photos of fun, local outings with family, friends, or both. We see some on Facebook and ask if we can be emailed them, in their original, pre-Facebook size to help ensure they are their sharpest for print or online use, or both.
boothbayregister.com
Festivities add fun to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Come for the shopping and stay for the seasonal activities throughout Wiscasset Village during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. From visits with Santa, a petting zoo, and carolers to historic house tours and horse-drawn wagon rides, Marketfest weekend is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS junior class fundraiser
The Boothbay Region High School class of 2024, with the help of Seawicks Candle Company, is raising money for its graduation fund by selling candles. The specially labeled candles, “Boothbay Seahawks,” are scented as Fisherman’s Wharf (a Maine scent). Each candle is $26 and can be purchased...
boothbayregister.com
Interact Club
Tuesday, Nov. 15, the BRHS Interact Club had Representative Holly Stover come to their meeting and explain all that the Community Resource Council does; Stover explained that the CRC is unique to our community. She explained all that the CRC does to help within our community. These activities included the...
boothbayregister.com
Erosion control course begins Dec. 15 in Wiscasset
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour online training in Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course on Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation located at 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.
boothbayregister.com
WMHS among Maine schools with Tuesday’s ‘active shooter’ hoax
An “active shooter” hoax Nov. 15 affecting Wiscasset Middle High School and several other Maine schools had local, state and federal agencies investigating the threats and reassuring families and the public. Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England Jr. is set to field reporters’ questions later this morning;...
boothbayregister.com
NEAV working with local group on possible community benefits contribution
The New England Aqua Ventus wind project may bring more locally than a renewable energy source. The project may result in up to $1 million in a community benefits package. In recent months, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents have met with NEAV representatives about reaching an agreement on a community benefit. The NEAV project is an experimental wind turbine project expected to be constructed in 2023. It would connect an off-shore turbine located off Monhegan Island to East Boothbay. The transmission line would reach land at Bigelow Laboratories to poles running from Farnham’s Point to Central Maine Power Co.’s substation at the intersection of routes 96 and 27 in Boothbay Harbor.
boothbayregister.com
Great local gifts: Health Center online auction
Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 16 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Flagship Inn opens ‘Anchor Restaurant’ for a holiday pop-up
The Flagship Inn is excited to bring life back to their on-site restaurant, opening for a holiday pop-up during the Boothbay Lights and Gardens Aglow display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Opening day at the Anchor Restaurant is Friday, Nov. 18 for lunch from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The restaurant is situated next to the Flagship Inn at 200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor – with plenty of parking. They plan to serve lunch every day between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, close Nov. 28-30, and re-open on Dec. 1-23, with a full bar and dining room, Thursday through Sunday, for lunch from 11 to 3, and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. They will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open every day between Dec. 26-31 for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.
boothbayregister.com
Thanks for the forums
I’m writing to thank the Lincoln County News, the Boothbay Register, and Lincoln County TV for organizing, hosting, and broadcasting their series of candidate forums during the election cycle which has just concluded. I attended the forum held at the American Legion Post in Boothbay on Oct. 3. It...
boothbayregister.com
Appreciate being reelected
I am grateful to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, Edgecomb, South Bristol and Westport Island for another term in the Maine House of Representatives. I would like to thank my incredible campaign team and the many volunteers who worked tirelessly to help with the reelection. None of this would even be possible without you.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
boothbayregister.com
Janson’s serves up Community Lunch
Another successful Community Lunch was hosted by Janson's Clothing on Monday, Nov. 14. Sewall Maddocks joined his wife, Betty Jeanne and Jennifer Adams to provide a fabulous meal of chili, Caesar salad, rolls, and pumpkin bars with a cream cheese frosting made by Jennifer and Kelly Adams. Lisa Hallinan provided a beef stew, along with Tancy's haddock chowder. Over 50 people attended with some new faces and familiar regulars. The newly installed piano at Brady's got some use for the first time as Bobby Moore played for everyone to enjoy.
boothbayregister.com
Community Benefits Agreement: No easy choice
According to the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s website, a Community Benefits Agreement (“CBA”) “is signed by a community benefits group and a developer, outlining a broad range of community benefits the developer agrees to provide, in return for community support of the project.”. There is currently...
boothbayregister.com
Voters reject effort to eliminate fluoride from drinking water
As votes poured in from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Southport, a proposal reaffirming adding fluoride to local drinking water won a decisive victory Nov. 8. Voters in all three Boothbay Region Water District towns supported continuing adding fluoride to the drinking water, 1,975 to 1,637. Boothbay Harbor had the vote’s largest margin with 713 supporting and 503 against. The margins in Boothbay and Southport were closer. In Boothbay, “Yes” won 996 to 957. In Southport, “Yes” prevailed 266 to 177.
Comments / 0