The Flagship Inn is excited to bring life back to their on-site restaurant, opening for a holiday pop-up during the Boothbay Lights and Gardens Aglow display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Opening day at the Anchor Restaurant is Friday, Nov. 18 for lunch from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The restaurant is situated next to the Flagship Inn at 200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor – with plenty of parking. They plan to serve lunch every day between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, close Nov. 28-30, and re-open on Dec. 1-23, with a full bar and dining room, Thursday through Sunday, for lunch from 11 to 3, and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. They will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open every day between Dec. 26-31 for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO