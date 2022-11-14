ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento

More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory in...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Miami football at Clemson Week 12 odds and predictions

The Miami football team is a 19.5-point underdog at Clemson on Saturday with the total set by Fan Duel at 47.5. Miami covered the point spread for the first time this season versus an FBS opponent as a 1.5-point underdog in a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Playing Clemson will be the biggest 2022 challenge for Miami.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

FanSided

