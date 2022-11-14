Read full article on original website
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento
More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors
Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
Rivers Issues High Praise to Joel Embiid After Dominating Jazz
Joel Embiid's dominance against the Jazz was unlike anything Doc Rivers has ever seen.
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory in...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Hornets vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 predictions from proven computer model
The Charlotte Hornets will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Charlotte had lost eight games in a row prior to picking up a win at Orlando on Monday. Meanwhile, Indiana has won five of its last seven games, including a 118-104 win over Toronto on Saturday.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. San Antonio sits in 11th place in the West after losing six of their last...
Miami football at Clemson Week 12 odds and predictions
The Miami football team is a 19.5-point underdog at Clemson on Saturday with the total set by Fan Duel at 47.5. Miami covered the point spread for the first time this season versus an FBS opponent as a 1.5-point underdog in a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Playing Clemson will be the biggest 2022 challenge for Miami.
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
Braves could be Dansby Swanson or bust at shortstop in free agency
The Atlanta Braves really need to hold onto Dansby Swanson in free agency because they don’t appear to have any other great options at shortstop. The free agency picture for the Braves at shortstop really only involves one name: Dansby Swanson. The 28-year-old who achieved his first All-Star nod...
