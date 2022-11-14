ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Corgan Has Laryngitis, Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Portland Show

By Starr Bowenbank
The Smashing Pumpkins have had to cancel one of its recent shows. In a statement posted to the band’s official Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 13), the rock band revealed that its Portland concert — scheduled to take place at Moda Center that day — was canceled after lead singer Billy Corgan came down with laryngitis.

“It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis. William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control,” the statement read. “They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Following the announcement, Corgan gave fans an update about his condition via his personal Instagram account. “At the voice doctor. Lots of love,” he captioned a pictured of himself giving an optimistic thumbs-up, with Portland as his geotag.

The Smashing Pumpkins are on its joint Spirits on Fire tour with Jane’s Addiction . The 32-date trek kicked off on Oct. 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and made stops in Houston, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Vancouver before its Portland stop.

The bands have four more dates left in the tour starting on Nov. 15, before concluding at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

See the Pumpkins’ and Corgan’s instagram posts below.

