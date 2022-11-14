ECISD to host appraised value limitation hearings

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will have a public hearing on applications for appraised value limitation on DG Penwell North LLC and Ophelia Solar, LLC during their regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

An appraised value limitation is an agreement in which a taxpayer agrees to build or install property and create jobs in exchange for a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes, the Comptroller’s website says.

The minimum limitation value varies by school district.

The application for a limitation on the appraised value for M&O purposes is submitted directly to the school district and requires an application fee that is established by each school district, the site said.

The board also will hear an update from Lisa Wyman, president-elect for the Education Foundation on the Foundation’s work and plans for the future in support of ECISD, supplemental agenda material said.

The Education Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to create opportunities for education in Ector County ISD. Their vision is that every student in ECISD will be school-ready, college-ready, work-ready and world ready, the material said.

The board will also consider hiring an executive director of accountability.

Annette Macias has been serving in that capacity, but the agenda material indicates that she is resigning. Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said Macias took a job at Midland ISD.

They will also have a discussion of and request for approval to accept the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate the employment contract of Megan Powell, a parent engagement specialist.