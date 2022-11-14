Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Heath Miller Shares Sensational Stories From His Days Playing Beside Ben Roethlisberger
The Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger episode featured a pair of Steelers legends during episode 11 of the growing podcast. Heath Miller joined Spencer T’eo and the future Hall of Fame Pittsburgh signal caller this week. The episode was filmed before the Steelers won a pivotal 20-10 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and Miller was inducted into the Hall of Honor during the halftime festivities.
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
There's plenty of love between these two former Pittsburgh Steelers in some old messages.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Look: Bengals Reveal Uniform for Steelers Matchup
Cincinnati battles Pittsburgh this Sunday.
WTRF
Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami
CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future.
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
WTRF
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP)Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement...
Yardbarker
Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bengals-Steelers, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Pennsylvania to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Bengals are well rested after a bye week, while the Steelers are flying high after a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Here's everything you need from a...
Steelers release injury report ahead of clash with Bengals, seven miss practice
Steelers release injury report ahead of clash with Bengals, seven miss practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report Wednesday ahead of their face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings
The bye week consisted of some soul searching for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss Najee Harris and others to start the week.
Steelers Did What They've Wanted To All Season Long
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for this all year long.
Steelers Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense had one of their best showings of the season against the Saints.
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
The Pittsburgh Steelers laid it all on the table with everyone in the room.
Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend
The Pittsburgh Steelers are breaking out the color rush against the Cincinnati Bengals.
