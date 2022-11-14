ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The new Toyota Prius has a huge power boost and even better fuel efficiency

Toyota unveiled an all-new version of its famous Prius hybrid car Wednesday just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's lower, longer and sleeker looking, with just less than a 10% improvement in the model's vaunted fuel efficiency. Bigger gains come in terms of power and performance.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
torquenews.com

Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch

The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
msn.com

EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?

Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jalopnik

Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
GreenMatters

As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever

For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
MotorBiscuit

4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers

Hybrids have become more popular than ever as gas becomes more expensive. If you need that extra space here are 4 hybrid SUVs that might hit the spot. The post 4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GreenMatters

Kamala Harris Introduces Over 2,000 Electric School Buses to Public Schools Nationwide

Something very exciting is coming to public schools nationwide — hint: it'll have you wheeling with excitement. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Vice President Kamala Harris stood next to an electric school bus, in celebration of the Biden administration’s efforts to fund electric buses around nationwide. The VP was accompanied by EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, who helped allocate $1 billion in funding for public school districts nationwide to purchase e-buses of their own.
GreenMatters

Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?

The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
