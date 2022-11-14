Read full article on original website
Related
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
The new Toyota Prius has a huge power boost and even better fuel efficiency
Toyota unveiled an all-new version of its famous Prius hybrid car Wednesday just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's lower, longer and sleeker looking, with just less than a 10% improvement in the model's vaunted fuel efficiency. Bigger gains come in terms of power and performance.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?
Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions
The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
Auto sales ‘overshoot’ will make it impossible to prevent the worst effects of climate change
Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and other major automakers are on track to sell 400 million more diesel and petrol vehicles than is feasible to stave off the worst effects of climate change, Greenpeace Germany concludes in a new report. Transportation currently makes up a quarter of fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions globally,...
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever
For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers
Hybrids have become more popular than ever as gas becomes more expensive. If you need that extra space here are 4 hybrid SUVs that might hit the spot. The post 4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kamala Harris Introduces Over 2,000 Electric School Buses to Public Schools Nationwide
Something very exciting is coming to public schools nationwide — hint: it'll have you wheeling with excitement. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Vice President Kamala Harris stood next to an electric school bus, in celebration of the Biden administration’s efforts to fund electric buses around nationwide. The VP was accompanied by EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, who helped allocate $1 billion in funding for public school districts nationwide to purchase e-buses of their own.
Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?
The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
Five Reasons The New 2023 Toyota Prius Is A Big Deal
The new 2023 Toyota Prius is once again iterating on — and perfecting — the gas-saving hybrid car that's been a staple among fuel efficient commuters.
Herschel Walker on the environment: America needs its ‘gas-guzzling cars’
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with Grist and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR station. Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has raised eyebrows again on the campaign trail with his latest comments on the environment. Walker, who is in a runoff race against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, told...
Sponge Cities May Be the Way of the Future in Flood-Prone Areas, From China to Florida
As the climate crisis continues to rage on — and world leaders continue to greenwash their efforts to tackle it — adaptation to climate change becomes more important than ever. And one proposed way of doing this is building more sponge cities, something that is already happening across China.
