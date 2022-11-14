Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. “Initial...
NOLA.com
Student hit by vehicle on Magazine Street, taken to hospital, New Orleans police say
A student at the International School of Louisiana was hit by a vehicle on Magazine Street Wednesday morning and taken to a hospital, according to New Orleans police and parents at the school. The child was struck around 8:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magazine Street (map) near Coliseum...
Man found dead on New Orleans train tracks had been shot multiple times, police say
A homicide investigation began on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after New Orleans police say a man originally appearing to have died after being struck by a train was discovered to have been shot multiple times.
WDSU
Tulane police investigate after woman fondled near Tulane University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is investigating a fondling case reported to the agency on Wednesday morning. According to Tulane police, the woman was walking on the neutral ground at 127 Elks Place when she says a man groped her from behind. The woman said the suspect...
fox8live.com
NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested the accused suspect 33-year-old Henry Vicknair in connection with shooting officer Louis Blackmon in Mid-City on Oct. 13. Investigators say Vicknair pulled out a weapon and demanded the officer’s possession’s near a bar on North Rendon. Blackmon grabbed the barrel of the...
NOPD gives update on off-duty officer who was shot during armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department will announce new details on Wednesday (Nov. 16) surrounding a shooting of an off-duty police officer in Mid-City back in October.
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
NOPD search for Armed Robbery Suspect
In the Seventh District a security camera recoded the suspect entering a business in the 9500 block of Chef Menteur Highway where he allegedly committed an armed robbery.
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
I-10 reopens at High Rise heading to New Orleans East
A tractor trailer flipped on its side at the foot of the High Rise on the I-10 headed out toward New Orleans east. The truck is blocking all lanes. The interstate is closed.
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
Multiple shot, 2 killed in violent night across New Orleans
Multiple investigations are underway after a violent night in New Orleans saw multiple people shot, two people killed, and police searching for answers on Monday (Nov. 14). Here's what we know so far.
NOLA.com
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating fatal accident that killed 1 and left 2 others injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two others injured. According to police, a Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the US 90 West Tchoupitoulas exit when a Chevy Malibu struck the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to burst into flames.
NOPD continues search for Gentilly man missing since September
Bridges is described as a 29-year-old black male, 5'6" weighing 150 lbs.
Fiery overnight crash kills one, injures two near Crescent City Connection
An overnight crash left one person dead and two other people injured on US Highway 90 in New Orleans, police announced Sunday (Nov. 13).
Brass tubing for City Park carousel stolen, suspect photo released
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing brass tubing that was made specifically for the carousel at City Park.
Comments / 0