Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said. The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11...
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi shopper told she can't buy food - then watches as it is thrown in the bin
An Aldi shopper says she was turned down after asking to buy food for charity - and then watched as it was thrown in the bin. The woman says she was shocked to see the dozens of plastic packaged foods heading into a blue skip. And she says both the...
I went grocery shopping at Walmart and Target to compare the experiences and found a very clear winner
I went grocery shopping at Walmart and Target to see how they compare. Walmart feels like it was designed for grocery shopping, with a sensible layout and huge selection. Target's groceries feel like an afterthought, tucked in the back with far less selection than Walmart. Walmart and Target are two...
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Food recall news: Issue With “Gluten Free” Labeling on Cedar Creek Popcorn Box Containing Gluten
Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa is recalling its 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box because the side of the box features a Gluten Free claim when there are elements with gluten contained in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Popculture
Tim Hortons Soup Recalled Due to Insect Contamination
Tim Hortons may be the go-to place for Canadians to grab a quick coffee and breakfast, but our neighbors north of the border are being advised against consuming at least one product produced by the beloved company. Tim Hortons-branded chicken noodle soup base has been recalled after it was found to contain insects.
BBC
Asda and Lidl limit egg sales after supply issues
Some shops including Asda and Lidl have started to ration the number of boxes of eggs customers can buy due to supply issues. Asda said customers would be limited to buying two boxes of eggs until further notice, while Lidl is limiting customers to three. UK poultry farmers are facing...
BBC
Crowfield woman finds dog after thinking she had buried her
A woman whose dog got spooked by a firework and ran away was reunited with her pet two days after she thought she had buried her. Codie Hutton, 26, from Crowfield, Suffolk, said she lost springer spaniel Maisie in Melton on 5 November. Two days later a body believed to...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Bank of England raises interest rate to 3%: How does it affect Britons’ pockets?. Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK. Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Price of popular branded food products as much as double in two years – Which?
The price of some of the most popular branded food products have as much as doubled in the last two years, research has found.Heinz Tomato Ketchup saw the biggest average percentage increase overall, with its 460g top-down version increasing by 53% or 91p across six major supermarkets – although this reached 70% or £1.06 in one particular supermarket over the two-year period, according to a study by Which?Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g) saw the second biggest average percentage increase of the 79 branded products in the watchdog’s survey, up 47% or 61p in two years and as much as 107% or...
BBC
Boisterous puppy finds calling as fire search dog
A puppy who was too boisterous to be a family pet has found his calling working for the fire service. Merlin was given to Northumbria Police as his owners found him too energetic, and the force passed him on to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. The Dutch herder...
