Baton Rouge, LA

Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge.

According to The Washington Post , Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was intubated and in “stable” condition.

UVA’s football roster shows that Hollins, a junior running back from Baton Rouge, was a University Lab High School graduate. During his time at U-Lab, Hollins was a running back and linebacker, leading the team to 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others at University of Virginia

A suspect was arrested Monday morning in connection to the shooting that killed three and injured two.

