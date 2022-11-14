Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Appleton
Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death. According to police reports, some relatives of a homeowner in the 700 block of West Summer Street arrived at the home at around 11:30 yesterday and found the individual was dead. The investigators do not believe it was a suicide, so they...
Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a domestic incident. The woman who lived there said House had been...
radioplusinfo.com
11-16-22 fdl police identify fdl woman found dead over the weekend
The Fond du Lac Police Department has identified the woman found dead inside her East Merrill Avenue apartment over the weekend. Fond du Lac Police are calling the death of 51 year old Jacquelyn Jo Rooney suspicious and asking anyone with information to call the police department. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death. The body was discovered Saturday when police officers responded to a check welfare call.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac PD release name of woman found dead in her residence, still under investigation
whbl.com
Shots Fired, 22-Year-Old in Custody
Gunfire rang out near the Oscar on Sheboygan’s south side on Monday evening, but nobody was injured. Sheboygan Police say they got the report of a disturbance in the 1500 Block of Espy Way just before 6 p.m. As officers were responding, the suspect, a 22-year-old woman, discharged the firearm and was taken into custody on numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing, however police say that there’s no danger to the public.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway
WISN
Officers find body of man inside vacant home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police, following up on a death investigation Tuesday morning, found a body inside a vacant home near 37th and Galena streets. The man had died from gunshot injuries, police said. The identification of the deceased and next of kin notification are still pending. The circumstances leading...
Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says
Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
WBAY Green Bay
Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Discovered human remains leads to obstruction charge for Chilton man
(WFRV) – The man who was previously charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson, is now facing an obstruction charge after allegedly lying to authorities. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 83-year-old John Andrews has been charged with obstructing an officer following an interview on June 7, 2021. On that date authorities do go to Andrews’ residence to see if he would help identify the location of Starkie Swenson’s body.
seehafernews.com
Two in Custody In Child Death Investigation Appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court
Bail is set at $10,000 cash each for two adults arrested last week in connection with the recent death of a young child. 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with neglecting a child, two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place,
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police: 17-year-old jailed after series of car and gun thefts
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say they’re holding a local 17-year-old in the county jail after a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles since November 4. Police say between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, four vehicles were reported stolen. In addition, there were numerous...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute PD take two into custody following string of car break-ins
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County. According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.
