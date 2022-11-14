Read full article on original website
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Has Changed His Tune About Love — Admits He Is ‘Open’ to ‘Something’
‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan used to say that his busy career keeps him from dating, but now he says he is ‘open’ to ‘something.’
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Opens up About Growing up Without a Father — ‘I Am the Man Today Because of His Absence’
In his new memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,’ ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan reflects on growing up without a father.
Prevention
‘Outlander’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves Thanks to Sam Heughan’s Instagram Announcement
Sam Heughan can now call himself a New York Times bestselling author ... again. Just a week after the Outlander star released his memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Sam took to Instagram to share a career milestone with his followers. Sharing a photo of the book cover and a screenshot from The New York Times, he announced he had made the outlet's iconic Bestseller List for the third time.
thedigitalfix.com
Lord of the Rings: how old is Gandalf?
How old is Gandalf? Gandalf is one of the most intriguing Lord of the Rings characters. While he may look and act like a bit of a bumbling old man, he is no conjurer of cheap tricks and is, in reality, a mighty wizard sent by the god of Middle-earth himself to stop Sauron before he can get his spiky claws on the One Ring.
thedigitalfix.com
Lord of the Rings: are there female orcs?
Are there female orcs? Using dark sorcery and torture, the dark lord Morgoth twisted and perverted the first children of Eru Ilúvatar, the elves, and created the orcs. This race of brutish warriors then became Morgoth’s foot soldiers serving him through the First Age before following Sauron in the Second and Third Ages.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover
Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained
Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones star will be “surprised” if he’s in Jon Snow spin-off
Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in 34 episodes of Game of Thrones, is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role as Louis de Pointe du Lac in the new Interview with the Vampire TV series. In interviews, he’s inevitably been asked [by eonline] if he’s seen House of the Dragon, and if he knows anything about the Jon Snow spin-off series.
startattle.com
NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date
NCIS must investigate the Secretary of the Navy when her husband claims she tried to m—er him. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. – David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. NCIS (Season 20 Episode 7) “Love Lost”, trailer, release date. NCIS Season 20 Episode...
thedigitalfix.com
Constantine 2 director wants “hard” R-rating for Keanu Reeves movie
Constantine 2 isn’t going to be saintly at all, if director Francis Lawrence has anything to say about it. In an interview with The Wrap, while promoting his Netflix movie Slumberland, the filmmaker revealed some details about the highly anticipated horror movie Constantine 2 – and how this time around, he is aiming for a “hard” R-rating.
