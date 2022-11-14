ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Essex County commissioners hold annual veterans celebration

NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual veterans observance. This event is held yearly to honor veterans for their sacrifices and patriotism in defense of this nation, and to recognize veterans from Essex County and their contributions to the community.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
East Orange celebrates its veterans

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Irvington NAACP moves to electronic ballots for branch leaders election

IRVINGTON, NJ — The National NAACP will offer branch elections by Election Buddy for unit members in good standing. Irvington NAACP will have its turn at voting on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All eligible members will cast votes for branch officers electronically rather than by in-person ballots this year.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Ironbound Academy Elementary School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 5, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and members of the Newark Board of Education celebrated the opening of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, making it the eighth new school the district has opened since its return to local control in 2018. The opening...
NEWARK, NJ
South Orange honors servicemen who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange community came together on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to place a plaque for Major Dwayne M. Kelley and Lance Corporal Edward “Augie” Schroeder II, who both lost their lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The plaque placement, an important part of ensuring that these heroes are not forgotten, took place at the Memorial Rock at the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The last plaque added to the rock was for the Vietnam War.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Lenox Terrace in West Orange holds block party

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 6, the Lenox Terrace community in West Orange held a block party, at which residents could meet their neighbors, have positive interactions and build community. “This is so nice to be out and meet all of the neighbors,” one resident said. “After being...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Eight Essex County employees recognized for service in U.S. Armed Forces

NEWARK, NJ — The 13th annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance was held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark. During the ceremony, the county executive presented Essex County Community Star Awards to eight Essex County employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month. Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
William Thomas Weedo Jr.

William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library

NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
NUTLEY, NJ
Explore the history of Maplewood Village with Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This past spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and national registers of historic places, the official lists of the state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century — providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
AAMC awards posthumous honor to med school’s inaugural dean

NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, the late dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley, was honored posthumously with a special award for her decades in medical education. Stanton, the founding dean of the medical school, was given the Special Recognition Award by the American...
NUTLEY, NJ
Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The public is invited to spend the holiday season at Essex County’s annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Free admission is being offered for the spectacular, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the weekends of Nov. 18, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, and then daily from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 31; the Holiday Lights Spectacular will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Environmentally-friendly artificial floating islands debut at Degnan Park

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The artificial floating islands project, first introduced by West Orange Township Council President Susan McCartney, is finally a reality at Vincent’s Pond at Degnan Park. An AFI is a man-made floating structure on which aquatic vegetation grows. The islands provide an affordable solution for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS to present ‘Everyman’ as its newest show

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Thespian Society will present its fall play, “Everyman,” at the BHS Auditorium, 160 Broad St., on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Produced and directed by Brandon E. Doemling, with choreography by Julia Aiello, the play features set design by Ralph Turano, lighting by Nicholas Von Hagel, sound design by Schuylar Doemling, costume design by Kathy Martinez, and properties by Bert Petrik. The cast includes 18 Bloomfield High School students, supported by a crew of 12.
Slavoj Žižek returns to Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Slavoj Žižek, the internationally renowned academic whom the Chronicle of Higher Education famously dubbed “the Elvis of cultural theory,” returned to Seton Hall University in early November for a public event titled “An Evening with Slavoj Žižek: Why Do We Enjoy Feeling Ashamed?”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
MKA lacrosse standout Cameron Leinhardt commits to the Univ. of Chicago

GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge resident Cameron Leinhardt, a senior quad captain for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team in the fall, recently committed to the University of Chicago for women’s lacrosse. Leinhardt was unable to play field hockey this past fall but was ever present as...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

