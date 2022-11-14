Read full article on original website
Schatz DME
2d ago
What's really sad is Mom was picking her child up from the homeless father who endangers the child because he and his mother smoke drugs and cigarettes with the baby in the room. The Mom was meticulous, her brother honorable and Mom downgraded when she got involved with this loser. I pray this baby gets to be socialized by the maternal grandmother, a decent person.
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
click orlando
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
fox35orlando.com
Body found at home in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
4 juveniles detained in shooting outside of Orlando high school are released
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released four potential young suspects that were detained for possible involvement in a shooting that happened outside of Jones High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said that one of the juveniles had a gun, which was...
Orlando police looking for owners of 70 phones stolen from EDC
If you partied too hard at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival last weekend and your phone went missing, the Orlando police want to hear from you.
WESH
Homicide suspect in critical condition after shootout with Titusville police
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville police said a shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a motel. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, responding police found a man who'd been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department. At the Siesta Motel...
WESH
Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
mynews13.com
Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
10NEWS
Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car
SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases
Video: Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and Brevard counties for helping to put those who prey on children behi (WFTV) The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and...
click orlando
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
Hit-and-run driver in custody, accused of hitting 11-year-old boy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County. Polk County deputies said the boy broke his leg and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said the crash...
