Orange County, FL

Schatz DME
2d ago

What's really sad is Mom was picking her child up from the homeless father who endangers the child because he and his mother smoke drugs and cigarettes with the baby in the room. The Mom was meticulous, her brother honorable and Mom downgraded when she got involved with this loser. I pray this baby gets to be socialized by the maternal grandmother, a decent person.

click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car

SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods

A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
WILDWOOD, FL

