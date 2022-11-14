Just Stop Oil throw orange paint over offices of Barclays and Shell in Aberdeen

Just Stop Oil protesters threw orange paint over the offices of Barclays bank and Shell in Aberdeen on Monday (14 November).

Footage shared by the group on social media shows one activist launching the paint at a window of the Silver Fin building, where both offices are based.

“If my generation is to have a future we must use non-violent direct action to stop the destructive activities we’ve seen from companies like Barclays,” Lee, 22, said of their actions.

