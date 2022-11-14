Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
brparents.com
Family Fun Time Skate Galaxy
Location: Skate Galaxy 12828 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Cost: $12 dollars a person to skate, On Thursday and Friday Nights unlimited laser tag for $20. Activity: Skating, Laser Tag, Arcade, and Food Court. Come enjoy a night out with the family at skate galaxy! With skating, laser tag,...
Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge area Christmas parades rolling in December 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grab the hot cocoa and take the whole family to get into the holiday spirit at a Christmas parade in the Capital Region. Here’s a list of Christmas parades rolling in 2022. Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade. When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Zachary, Louisiana: That Ain’t Santa Claus on that Roof, It’s a Car!
Before we even try to figure out what in the world happened, I will say that the occupant of the vehicle was safely removed from the vehicle. Last weekend around 5:30 pm, the Zachary Fire Department was called to a home that involved a vehicle lodged in the roof of a home. The roof of the vehicle was literally inside the attic.
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. In the days leading up to the holiday, several local organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need. Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
brproud.com
Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
theadvocate.com
Four Lafayette rescue dogs among survivors of Wisconsin plane crash
Four dogs from the Lafayette Animal Care Shelter are among the survivors of a small-plane crash in Wisconsin, according to wire and local reports. Shelter supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye told KLFY she first got a call around noon Tuesday informing her about “Queso,” “Tinley,” “Dumpling” and “Swiss,” who were among the animals on board the rescue flight from New Orleans to Milwaukee.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
theadvocate.com
Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday
The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
Driver, dog rescued after car falls into Blount Road canal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A driver and their dog had to be rescued after their car ended up in a canal in Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 14. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the canal on Blount Road sometime Monday evening.
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will trend cool, keep an eye on the windchill
The rain is gone but the chilly temperatures are not going anywhere. Today & Tonight: The heavy rain has passed but the morning hours will be humid and misty. The rest of the drizzle will run its course in the morning before some sunshine returns. The sun will peak out between the clouds, but temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop to near 40°. The windchill could make it feel like the 30s.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
Comments / 0