ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: November 14-20

By Chris Babler
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ovyW_0jALwn0W00

RED ALERT - EB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive and WB I-30 between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND from 8 pm on Friday, 11/18 through 5 am on Monday, 11/21, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - NB & SB-360 between Ave J and Six Flags Drive -  ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17, for bridge construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

DUNCANVILLE - WB I-20 between Westmoreland and Camp Wisdom the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Monday, 11/14.

RED BIRD/HUTCHINS - EB & WB I-20 between I-35E and I-45 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Friday, 11/18.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19..

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes and exit ramps will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 11/20.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 11/20.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

MESQUITE - SB:635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB & SB 635 will be closed nightly nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 11/15 through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

PLANO - EB & WB Bush Turnpike exit ramps to SB 75 will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am nightly through Sunday, 11/21.

ARLINGTON - EB I-20 between Bowen Road and Matlock Road the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 11/16.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Tarrant Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Heritage Trace Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Alliance Blvd and Westport Pkwy
ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Wednesday, 11/16.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-|Ederville will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Sunday, 11/20.

FORT WORTH - NB & WB I-35W at Seminary Drive multiple and alternating lanes will be closed daily from 8 am - 7 pm through Saturday, 11/19.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various lane closures between I-35W & Hwy 377 daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19 for construction activities,

MANSFIELD - NB & WB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters Rescue Two Men Trapped in Mud Under a School

Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night. Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.
FORT WORTH, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?

DALLAS — The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy