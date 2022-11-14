KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: November 14-20

RED ALERT - EB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive and WB I-30 between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND from 8 pm on Friday, 11/18 through 5 am on Monday, 11/21, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - NB & SB-360 between Ave J and Six Flags Drive - ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17, for bridge construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

DUNCANVILLE - WB I-20 between Westmoreland and Camp Wisdom the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am on Monday, 11/14.

RED BIRD/HUTCHINS - EB & WB I-20 between I-35E and I-45 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Friday, 11/18.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes and exit ramps will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19..

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes and exit ramps will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 6 am through Saturday, 11/19.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 11/20.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Sunday, 11/20.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

MESQUITE - SB:635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB & SB 635 will be closed nightly nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 11/15 through Thursday, 11/17 and from 10 pm - 8 am on Friday, 11/18 and Saturday, 11/19.

PLANO - EB & WB Bush Turnpike exit ramps to SB 75 will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 5 am nightly through Sunday, 11/21.

ARLINGTON - EB I-20 between Bowen Road and Matlock Road the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Wednesday, 11/16.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Tarrant Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Heritage Trace Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 11/17.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Alliance Blvd and Westport Pkwy

ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Wednesday, 11/16.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-|Ederville will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Sunday, 11/20.

FORT WORTH - NB & WB I-35W at Seminary Drive multiple and alternating lanes will be closed daily from 8 am - 7 pm through Saturday, 11/19.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various lane closures between I-35W & Hwy 377 daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19 for construction activities,

MANSFIELD - NB & WB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road alternating lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Saturday, 11/19.

