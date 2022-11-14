ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Scouting report preview: Illinois' personnel and strengths, and keys for Michigan in matchup

The No. 3 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday afternoon, when the 10-0 Wolverines host an upstart Illinois team in their final home game of the season (Noon, ABC). The Fighting Illini (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) bring an intriguing blend of playmaking ability and physicality to Saturday's matchup, and line up on paper as one of the Wolverines' tougher opponents of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast

John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
LEXINGTON, KY
msu.edu

Michigan State students react to midterm election results

On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

