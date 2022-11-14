Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Indiana football: Tom Allen's radio show notes and quotes (November 16)
Indiana lost its seventh consecutive game last week at No. 2 Ohio State, but a pair of rivalry games to close out the season give the Hoosiers added motivation. On Wednesday, IU head coach Tom Allen joined host Don Fischer for his penultimate radio show of the season, 'Inside IU Football'.
247Sports
Inside Michigan State's slick inbounds play that forced a second OT in Kentucky win
INDIANAPOLIS — While election season is over, and Tom Izzo is far too honest to be a politician, he did make a savvy appeal to his base at a critical juncture in Michigan State’s win over Kentucky on Tuesday night. A flea flicker? With a guy named Walker?...
thedailyhoosier.com
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
247Sports
Takeaways: Michigan lights up Pitt behind Bufkin breakout, bounce-back bench performance
The No. 20 Michigan basketball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, as it turned on the jets in the second half to beat Pittsburgh, 91-60 to open the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. Following the came, we broke down our biggest takeaways from the game. Michigan’s offense was masterful.
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
247Sports
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
247Sports
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
Coach Mel Tucker speaks about the latest in Michigan State football
The Spartans beat Rutgers University at Spartan Stadium Saturday 27-21.
247Sports
Scouting report preview: Illinois' personnel and strengths, and keys for Michigan in matchup
The No. 3 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday afternoon, when the 10-0 Wolverines host an upstart Illinois team in their final home game of the season (Noon, ABC). The Fighting Illini (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) bring an intriguing blend of playmaking ability and physicality to Saturday's matchup, and line up on paper as one of the Wolverines' tougher opponents of the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
msu.edu
Michigan State students react to midterm election results
On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
Comments / 1