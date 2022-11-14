ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gun found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore

Police confiscated a gun Tuesday at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, a source told 11 News. A teacher saw a student around 9 a.m. showing what looked like a gun to a group of students, a source told 11 News. The administration was immediately notified and searched the student,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department

TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

10 hospitalized after explosion, fire at Gaithersburg condominium complex

BALTIMORE -- At least a dozen people were injured, including children, Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County fire officials said.Ten people were hospitalized, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, including two adults taken to a trauma center. Four adults and four children who suffered "mild to moderate" injuries were also hospitalized. Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called. Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble in parts. As if 9:30 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down, and secondary searches were being conducted, he saidOver 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were on the scene, reports WJZ's Mike Hellgren. Brown Station Elementary School, a school near the incident, will dismiss early beginning at 12:30 p.m. parents are asked to pick up their children at Robertson Youth Center on Rabbitt Road. Parents must have their IDs for reunification. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie HS Briefly Evacuated, Students Fall Ill From Odor, Report States

A high school building in Maryland was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday morning when several students fell ill, according to a WBAL report. Glen Burnie High School Principal Kevin Carr sent a letter to parents advising that several students were treated at the health office and were taken to area hospitals as a precaution for evaluation, while the building was temporarily evacuated and then safely reopened a few minutes later, the outlet states.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Bay Net

Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
WALDORF, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11:00 a.m. November 16 — Temperatures will tumble through the end of the week and heading into the weekend in Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Wednesday with temperatures in the breezy low 50s. Thursday and Friday remain sunny, but come with below average temperatures....
BALTIMORE, MD

