BALTIMORE -- At least a dozen people were injured, including children, Wednesday morning after a fire and an explosion at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County fire officials said.Ten people were hospitalized, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, including two adults taken to a trauma center. Four adults and four children who suffered "mild to moderate" injuries were also hospitalized. Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called. Piringer tweeted photos of the smoking building, which was reduced to rubble in parts. As if 9:30 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down, and secondary searches were being conducted, he saidOver 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were on the scene, reports WJZ's Mike Hellgren. Brown Station Elementary School, a school near the incident, will dismiss early beginning at 12:30 p.m. parents are asked to pick up their children at Robertson Youth Center on Rabbitt Road. Parents must have their IDs for reunification. This is a developing story and will be updated.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO