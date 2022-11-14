Kylie Jenner Wears Backless Black Gown as Kim Kardashian Channels Balenciaga Barbie for Baby2Baby Gala

Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
Kim Kardashian was denied access to Marilyn Monroe’s dress — until Kris called
Kris Jenner to the rescue. Kim Kardashian may have spent endless hours sweating at the gym and bleaching her hair to cosplay Marilyn Monroe on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but it would never have happened without the help of her momager. On Thursday’s new recent episode of Hulu’s...
Kylie Jenner Wows in a Gown With a Completely Sheer Top and Waist-High Slit
For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Kylie Jenner proved that the sheer trend has serious staying power. The 25-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur arrived on the white carpet wearing a one-shouldered gown with a completely see-through top and a form-fitting skirt that featured a waist-high slit. An attached arm sleeve made of the same sheer material rounded out the chic ensemble.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on her childhood fondly. During Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 40-year-old shared with co-host Hoda Kotb a glimpse of what it was like growing up with George and Laura Bush as parents. "We had curfews," she said, but "they weren't...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Went Out in a Micro Romper and Black Coat in New York City
Kylie Jenner wore one of the shortest rompers of fall today in New York City, pairing a tan sweater romper with a leather coat and black heels by Raf Simons. She accessorized with black round sunglasses and wore her dark hair in a side part. Jenner was in town for...
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'
Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six. During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own. "I'm not ready," Gene said with...
Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'
After years of close friendship, the reality TV star and NBA player took their relationship to the next level in 2020 Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday. On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today." Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Travis Barker helps put now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker at ease — no matter how stressful the circumstance. In PEOPLE' exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple makes their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. But on the car ride over, the...
Kathy Hilton Talks Paris Hilton's 'Struggle' to Start a Family: 'She Is Trying and Trying'
Kathy Hilton shared an update on daughter Paris Hilton's fertility journey as she and husband Carter Reum recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary Kathy Hilton has shared some advice with daughter Paris Hilton as she continues her fertility journey. During an appearance on E! News on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about what wisdom she's provided her oldest daughter as she works on starting a family with husband Carter Reum. Speaking about Paris' fertility journey — which she has openly spoken about in the...
Christina Milian Teases Daughter Violet, 12, as She Attempts to Figure Out a Rotary Phone
Inspired by a TikTok trend, Christina Milian put her 12-year-old daughter Violet to the test to see if the tween knew how to work a rotary phone Christina Milian is taking on a TikTok trend with her daughter. On Sunday, the "Dip It Low" singer shared a video of her out and about with 12-year-old Violet Madison as the two browse a shelf full of rotary phones, giving Milian a chance to try out a TikTok trend where Gen X and millennial parents challenge their Gen Z and Gen...
People
353K+
Followers
59K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0