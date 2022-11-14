ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans

By Kylee Bond
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning).

Early morning fire destroys building, multiple boats at New Orleans marina

The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.

The victim, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told no citations have been issued in relation to the crash, which remains under investigation by the NOPD.

