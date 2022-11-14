ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Early morning fire destroys building, several boats at New Orleans marina

By Kylee Bond
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — An investigation is underway after a building and multiple boats at the Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans caught fire early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the New Orleans Fire Department, emergency personnel were called to the marina in the 5800 block of France Road near Pontchartrain Park around 5:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a one-story building engulfed in flames, along with five boats (two in the water, three on land).

PHOTOS: Multiple boats, building catch fire at New Orleans marina

Due to high winds, officials say the flames spread to two more boats, and a second alarm was called in to assist just before 6 a.m. However, along with high wind speeds, the NOFD says there were no fire hydrants nearby, which created even more difficulty in putting out the fire. A third alarm was then called in.

We’re told for the next two hours, officials fed water from the nearby Inner Harbor Navigation Canal to extinguish the fire before it was finally put out around 8:17 a.m.

More than 20 NOFD units responded to the scene along with staff from the New Orleans Police Department, EMS, Entergy, and Harbor Police. No injuries were reported, however, it remained unclear how the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

