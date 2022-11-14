ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Masters Barbiecore Style With ‘Sliving’ Bodysuit & Sparkling Pink Boots for Anniversary Party With Carter Reum

By Melody Rivera
 2 days ago
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their one-year anniversary with a star-studded party at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

The socialite wore a custom hot-pink crystal-embellished Versace bodysuit for the occasion, embracing the Barbiecore trend once again. The sparkling one-piece featured Hilton’s famous “Sliving” saying throughout the suit — “Sliving” is a slang invented by Hilton that means “slaying” and “living your best life.”

To accessorize, Hilton wore two sets of sunglasses, one subtle pink oval sunglasses and another that were just as embellished as the bodysuit and spelled out “Paris” — she wore the last one as a headpiece. Hilton added a pair of diamond studs with fingerless gloves that perfectly matched the rest of her ensemble.

The sparkling bodysuit slipped right into footed tights that featured pointed-toe boots. The shoes added some height to the look with a block heel. The boots were a bit lighter pink than the rest of the bodysuit.

Hilton was styled by Marta Del Rio who created not one but two looks for the entrepreneur. The other look featured a floral neon Oscar de la Renta gown and pointed-toe pumps. Del Rio has also created looks for Gwen Stefani, Dove Cameron, and Christina Aguilera.

Her husband Reum also channeled the Barbiecore trend but in a more subtle way. The author wore a hot pink crewneck sweater underneath a black jacket that featured pink accents on the collar and pockets. Reum paired the look with black pants. He slipped into a pair of black sneakers with the look.

Many stars attended the anniversary party including the socialite’s family Nicky and Cathy Hilton, Zedd, Tiffany Haddish and Rebel Wilson. The couple rented out the entire pier to celebrate their first anniversary and the launch of Hilton’s global media content company, 11:11 Media.

PHOTOS: Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show Brings Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More to the Runway

