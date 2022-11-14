ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, GA

House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
MACON, GA
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
MACON, GA
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
MACON, GA
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
MACON, GA
Bibb Co. P&Z plans code revisions, questions Bloomfield private club

The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
MACON, GA
City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
MACON, GA
Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Bibb Co. Superintendent to host engagement session for community

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims hit the ground running in his superintendent role on July 1st. However, he says he's just getting started. Sims will now hold parent engagement sessions. He says he wants to bring parents to the table about the great possibilities for their children.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
MACON, GA
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
MACON, GA
Tubman Museum in Macon hosts screening for Black Panther sequel

MACON, Ga. -- A long-awaited sequel has finally hit the box office and Maconites are geared up to see it. On the opening weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Macon's Tubman Museum hosted a special screening for its members. The director of the Tubman, Harold Young, says the movie mirrors...
MACON, GA

