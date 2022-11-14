Read full article on original website
House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
Man wanted for one death, corrections officer shooting in Henry Co. arrested in Macon
Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett and law enforcement from several counties held a press conference on Monday to update the community about the capture of former fugitive, Brenston Bernard Thomas. Sheriff Scandrett said he was elated to report that Thomas was captured by Bibb County Sheriffs and taken to the...
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
Doling out the dough: Amid labor shortages BSO deputies rack up over $375K in overtime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- They say for all answers, follow the money and, at Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they're doling it out. With deputy shortages affecting nearly every operation, the price to keep Macon-Bibb safe and sound is costing more. According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office-- From July 2022 to October--81...
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
Bibb Co. P&Z plans code revisions, questions Bloomfield private club
The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
'It takes a village': Daybreak celebrates 10 years fighting homelessness in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a city to get the homeless on their feet. "I'm so proud of you. You are amazing. So proud of you," said a member of Daybreak. Serving over 10,000 people over the last 10 years, a...
City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
Westside High School goes virtual for remainder of the week
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Westside High School is shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week following an incident with a man with a gun who fled campus on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County School District, students and faculty of Westside High School should...
Georgians' high stroke rate, string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
Bibb Co. Superintendent to host engagement session for community
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims hit the ground running in his superintendent role on July 1st. However, he says he's just getting started. Sims will now hold parent engagement sessions. He says he wants to bring parents to the table about the great possibilities for their children.
As RSV and flu cases spike, Atrium Health Navicent amends visitation guidelines
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Out of concern for the health and wellbeing of the community and due to the number of respiratory virus cases, such as RSV and flu, rising in the Midstate, Atrium Health Navicent is limiting visitation to visitors aged 12 and older. Atrium Health Navicent says that...
Middle Georgia Better Together giving back to kids with special needs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens of businesses are coming together with the kids of the community to benefit kids with special needs. It's called Middle Georgia Better Together and will feature a vendor market, bounce houses, a jelly ball arena, crafts, food trucks, and more. Many first responders are...
Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
Tubman Museum in Macon hosts screening for Black Panther sequel
MACON, Ga. -- A long-awaited sequel has finally hit the box office and Maconites are geared up to see it. On the opening weekend of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Macon's Tubman Museum hosted a special screening for its members. The director of the Tubman, Harold Young, says the movie mirrors...
