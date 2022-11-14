Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Panthers signing XFL QB, former Miami Hurricanes standout to practice squad
On Monday, we learned the Carolina Panthers will be without former XFL passer PJ Walker for their Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. So, they’re just going to sign another. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network this afternoon, per agent Scott Casterline, the Panthers...
Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?
Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season. The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders
QB reports (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league's quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC. Who is on the top of the list? Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order... t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Touchdown Passes: 11t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown Passes: 11t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals (USA TODAY Network) Touchdown...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Latest update on Bucs RB Leonard Fournette's hip injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, but they finished the game without one of their top offensive weapons. Running back Leonard Fournette left the game with a hip injury, and didn’t return. An initial report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated...
Panthers without 6 players for Wednesday's Week 11 practice
It must be flu season in the Carolina Panthers’ locker room. The team was without six players in their first practice ahead of Week 11’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens—three of which were out due to an illness. Those players included safety Juston Burris, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and linebacker Frankie Luvu—who starred in last Thursday’s triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
newsnet5
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
Panthers' Steve Wilks highlighted as head-coaching candidate for 2023
Steve Wilks seems to be nailing his audition with the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network insider Mike Garofolo joined host Peter Schrager and talked about next year’s potential head-coaching candidates. In the “Next Ones Up” segment, Garofolo highlights the job Wilks has done in Carolina—straight off the team’s bounce-back win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Panthers sign CB T.J. Carrie to practice squad
The Carolina Panthers got just what they needed on Tuesday . . . another player whose first name is a pair of initials that end with a “J.” Oh, and he’s also a cornerback—which is something they actually do need. As first reported by Darin Gantt...
Browns bring DE Isaac Rochell back to practice squad after release
After he was released by the Cleveland Browns this past weekend, defensive end Isaac Rochell has now returned to the practice squad. The Browns will not have to clear a space on their reserve unit as the Los Angeles Chargers just took defensive tackle Tyeler Davison off their hands as well. Rochell was waived after the Browns activated running back Jerome Ford off of Injured Reserve ahead of their loss to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Quarterback Decision
Fresh off an incredible win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has the potential to get his team back into playoff contention. But which quarterback will he be using this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start against the...
numberfire.com
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
Former Browns DBs Channing Stribling, Parnell Motley taken in XFL Draft
Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley was not the only player who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns who has ended up in the XFL today. As they continue to work through their reboot draft, two more players who have spent time with the Browns in training camp have been taken off the board in defensive backs Parnell Motley and Channing Stribling.
Comments / 0