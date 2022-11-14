Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
Taylor Heinicke is 3-1 in games he's started for the Washington Commanders this season, including a massive 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Video: Refs Missed Blatant Facemask Penalty In Eagles-Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to overcome a brutal missed call in order to come back and win tonight. Early in the fourth quarter, officials missed a blatant facemask on Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis as he brought down Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert fumbled on the play, and Davis recovered.
Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle
If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke rocks iced out chains on team plane after upset win over Eagles
A few Washington Commanders players let quarterback Taylor Heinicke borrow some diamond studded chains in celebration of the team's upset win over the Eagles Monday night.
Eagles Win!
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Reggie the dog may just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon
Is Reggie the dog the Eagles' secret weapon?
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
The Commanders Just Gifted the NFL the Ultimate Blueprint on How to Beat the Eagles
The secret is out about how to attack the Philadelphia Eagles. The post The Commanders Just Gifted the NFL the Ultimate Blueprint on How to Beat the Eagles appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
