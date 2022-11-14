ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
TheWrap

Colbert Says GOP Reps Are Hated Back Home: Georgia Voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Get Her the F– Out’ of State (Video)

According to recent reports out of the Huffington Post and the New York Times, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is already gunning for a Republican House majority and a personal bid at Speaker. But Stephen Colbert thinks the politician should be “careful what he wishes for,” considering he’s likely to hate the people who he’ll be working with closely every day.
Washington Examiner

Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election

Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
Mother Jones

The Party of January 6 Appears to Have Taken the House. Prepare for the Crazy.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A political force propelled by irrationality and a dangerous lie, led by a man who tried to overturn a national election, who incited violence to block the peaceful transfer of power, and who has promoted the lunatic QAnon conspiracy theory and engaged in antisemitism, is poised to take control of the House of Representatives.
TheDailyBeast

Get Ready for the House of MAGA Representatives

It might be a while before we know which party will control either body of Congress. Arizona and Nevada are still counting votes for the U.S. Senate, while Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff in December. And at the time of this writing, more than three dozen House races have yet to be called.It is, however, safe to say that the balance of power will be narrow in both the Senate and the House, and though it’s still possible Democrats retain the lower chamber, it remains more likely that Republicans will take it with a slim advantage, and...
Virginia Mercury

Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump

Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
