hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts

Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
XXL Mag

Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

