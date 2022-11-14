Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No....
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston. In his three-page...
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
