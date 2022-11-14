ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Want your ornament on the North Dakota State Christmas tree? — Here’s how!

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHgOv_0jALvLS500

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Every year the official North Dakota State Christmas tree is lit up and displayed for all to see in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol building, and the Office of the First Lady is asking for help getting ornaments for the tree.

According to a news release, artists and craftspeople are invited to provide handmade ornaments for the tree. The only rule is that the ornaments can not be commercially produced or made from kits — otherwise, it’s up to the creativity of the designer.

The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck

This year’s ornament motif is “Inspire Hope,” in connection with First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address, and a brief one or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received by the Office of Management and Budget no later than Monday, Nov. 28. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree for years to come.

You can mail ornaments to the following address: State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

The annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Memorial Hall at the Capitol. Gov. Doug Burgum and the first lady encourage the public to join them there for holiday readings, music, and carols.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota

There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
WATFORD CITY, ND
KX News

Utility Scams: Tips and Tricks from Montana-Dakota Utilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota — and likewise, the rest of the United States — have seen a rise in utility scammers lately. Through mail, door-to-door, email, and phone communication, they attempt to trick hard-working citizens out of their money by pretending to be utility companies and demanding immediate payment from residents to avoid […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Your child can design Tire Plus ND’s holiday greeting cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Does your child have an artistic side? This might be a great time to let it show. Tires Plus ND is now seeking participants for their new holiday coloring contest. To help spread the holiday spirit — and fuse it with a bit of school spirit — students 12 and younger […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years

After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minot Public Schools Custodian named as North Dakota Education Support Professional of The Year

(Minot, ND) -- The state's largest teacher's union is celebrating an education support professional who is goes above and beyond. Bruce Schonberger, a custodian for Minot Public Schools (MPS), is being recognized as the 2022-23 North Dakota Education Support Professional of the Year. Schoneberer has worked at MPS for over a decade, having positive interactions with students. He also is an active member in his local organization as the financial officer for Chapter 52 of the North Dakota Public Employees local. Schoneberer also regularly attends meetings with the Minot Education Association, organizes a public education float every year for the North Dakota State Fair Parade, and is the vice president of the Central Labor Council for the ND American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

ND Republicans select new State leadership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Republican caucuses elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy