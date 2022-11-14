Football player from Baton Rouge injured in University of Virginia shooting undergoing second surgery Tuesday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
3 football players killed, BR native recovering in hospital following Univ. of Va. shooting
How you can get a tax credit to donate to early childhood education. You can apply for the Louisiana School Readiness Tax Credit Program online at getsmartla.org. Experts with the Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition said now is the time to start mapping out your plan for the holiday season. Former Baton...
Trauma surgeon says BR native UVA football player injured in shooting is 'very lucky'
BATON ROUGE- The shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia has left the entire country stunned as three UVA football players were shot and killed, and two were hurt. Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was shot in the back and the bullet hit his stomach. Despite the horrific situation, Mike's mom told WBRZ...
Former U High football star has successful surgery after Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former high school football star from Baton Rouge was among several college football players shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Three people died, and Michael Hollins was one of two students wounded in the attack. Family members said Hollins, a University Laboratory School...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
LSU TE Mason Taylor Signs NIL Deal With Louisiana Attorney
Mason Taylor was the hero of the Alabama game, and that recent success has translated into a NIL Deal for the freshman tight end. Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a NIL deal with Mason Taylor, a freshman tight end for the Tigers Football team. The true freshman...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
Baton Rouge, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The McKinley High School basketball team will have a game with Madison Preparatory on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Feliciana High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Pete Richardson named finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern head football coach Pete Richardson is one of 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. “We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming the next group of legends into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said James “Shack” Harris, chairman and co-founder. “Each Finalist represents the best of Black College Football.”
LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA
BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
Teen found after reported missing, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
1 injured in car crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
Man avoids death penalty in killing of Baton Rouge policeman, girlfriend's stepfather
A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman, a case that local officials say illustrates the potentially deadly effects of domestic abuse, will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Speaking softly and wearing an orange jumpsuit...
