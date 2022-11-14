ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WWMT

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen to receive philanthropy award in raising $140,000 for honor flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen will be awarded for her work in sending Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. Alice Kraatz, 17, is expected to receive the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award during the 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Thursday afternoon by former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to officials.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

State officials discuss Kalamazoo air quality investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State health officials answered questions Wednesday about their long-term study of air quality on the city's northside. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appeared in Kalamazoo this week, at the request of the City of Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee, to answer resident's concerns about the city's air quality.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek firefighters save dog from burning home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Van Buren Street caught fire Sunday, forcing firefighters to enter the home and save anyone - and any animal - inside. Kalamazoo County: Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, but no one...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

