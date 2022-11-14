Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
WWMT
NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen to receive philanthropy award in raising $140,000 for honor flight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen will be awarded for her work in sending Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. Alice Kraatz, 17, is expected to receive the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award during the 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Thursday afternoon by former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to officials.
WWMT
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
WWMT
State officials discuss Kalamazoo air quality investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State health officials answered questions Wednesday about their long-term study of air quality on the city's northside. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appeared in Kalamazoo this week, at the request of the City of Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee, to answer resident's concerns about the city's air quality.
WWMT
Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveils $60M living complex for older adults
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heritage Community of Kalamazoo unveiled the new independent living complex for older adults Wednesday morning. The estimated $60 million Revel Creek complex is a four-story living complex, and is adjacent to Heritage Community. Revel Creek offers 60 market-rate, one to two bedroom apartments, each featuring a...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause to celebrate 4th annual cookie drive for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although Veterans Day is over, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is still celebrating our troops. The non-profit, volunteer group is anticipated to celebrate their 4th annual Cookie Drive for Troops Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers said. Michigan departure ceremony: Gov. Whitmer attends departure ceremony for...
WWMT
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
WWMT
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
WWMT
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
WWMT
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
WWMT
An Exclusive: Battle Creek Deputy Chief of Police talks gun violence numbers in the city
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest numbers show so far in 2022, there have been 68 shootings in Battle Creek. In 2021, BCPD responded to 41. Battle Creek Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said these shootings include shots fired reported with evidence of a shooting occurring, but no injuries reported.
WWMT
Grand Rapids family files lawsuit against Navy Pier after child falls off climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family filed a ten count lawsuit against Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday after their eight-year-old son fell off the top of the pier's climbing wall and was severely injured in July. On July 27, the Brewer family took their three kids to Navy...
WWMT
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Grand Rapids police K9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just hours after Terry Junior Warren he was arraigned Wednesday for the stabbing of Grand Rapids Police Department K-9, the police dog, named Eli, left the animal hospital. Eli will continue his recovery at home with his partner, Officer Justin Kribs, and family, according to...
WWMT
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
WWMT
Battle Creek firefighters save dog from burning home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Van Buren Street caught fire Sunday, forcing firefighters to enter the home and save anyone - and any animal - inside. Kalamazoo County: Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, but no one...
Comments / 0