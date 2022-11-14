ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Amazon layoffs: 10K job cuts expected to begin this week, report says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zervw_0jALuRbq00

SEATTLE — In what would be the largest job cuts in the online-retail behemoth’s history, Amazon plans to begin laying off roughly 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles this week, according to a report from The New York Times.

Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported that the cuts will be concentrated in Amazon’s devices organization, “including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources.”

Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman, declined to comment to the Times on the report.

If executed fully, the layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s estimated global workforce of more than 1.5 million and 3% of its corporate staff, CNBC reported.

Amazon’s pending layoffs are the latest headcount reduction announced among technology companies, with Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta confirming last week that its slashing its staff by 13%, or about 11,000 employees, while Twitter laid off roughly half its employees in the days following billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Lyft, Stripe, Snap and other tech firms have laid off workers in recent months, the Times reported.

Amazon closed 2019 with an estimated 798,000 employees, a figure that more than doubled to 1.6 million full- and part-time workers by Dec. 31, 2021, CNBC reported.

The company previously announced plans to freeze hiring for corporate roles in its retail business before tightening its belt in other areas.

As per CNBC: “In recent months, Amazon shut down its telehealth service, discontinued a quirky, video-calling projector for kids, closed all but one of its U.S. call centers, axed its roving delivery robot, shuttered underperforming brick-and-mortar chains, and is closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
The Independent

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Amazon Lays off Some Devices Unit Staff as It Targets 10,000 Cuts

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets including Reuters reported its...
techaiapp.com

Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs

Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
The Independent

Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Axios

Tech layoffs are soaring this month

November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Preparing for Largest Layoffs in Its History

Amazon is looking to cut approximately 10,000 workers from its corporate and technological development departments, roughly 3 percent of the tech giant’s global work force, according to The New York Times. The layoffs mark the largest cuts in the company’s history just weeks before the holiday shopping season. The plan comes on the heels of historic job losses across the tech industry, including Meta firing roughly 13 percent of its workforce and Twitter sacking more than half of its staffers. Anonymous sources who spoke with the Times say that Amazon is looking to chop employees working in its devices division, which include engineers developing the online retailer’s voice-activated assistant Alexa, along with its human resources department. Over the last year, Amazon has scaled back or shuttered a number of its services and products, including Amazon Care and Fabric.com, according to the outlet.
freightwaves.com

US imports from China falling faster than from other countries

America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
Engadget

Amazon reportedly plans sweeping layoffs that could affect thousands of employees

The announcement could come as soon as this week. Amazon could announce sweeping layoffs as early as this week, according to . The company reportedly plans to cut approximately 10,000 corporate employees, with staff at its consumer-facing devices division among those who are likely to be affected by the move. Amazon employs approximately . If the company moves forward with the cuts as reported, they would affect about three percent of its corporate workforce and would represent the largest reorganization in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy