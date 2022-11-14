Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
roi-nj.com
ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden
Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
roi-nj.com
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquires 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst, according to a Tuesday announcement. Located at 2 Terminal Road, the building features 18-foot ceilings, two loading docks, two drive-in doors, ample parking and access to two of New Jersey’s major state highways, Route 3 and Route 17.
roi-nj.com
Brookdale ShopRite and EVgo unveil new fast-charging station
The newly renovated Brookdale ShopRite on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut an EVgo Inc. electric vehicle fast-charging station at its 1409 Broad St. parking lot in Bloomfield. This EVgo charging station features charging from 100 kilowatts up to 350kW and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was...
roi-nj.com
New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground
The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
roi-nj.com
Amici Clinical Research takes 6,402 sq. ft. at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren
Amici Clinical Research has signed a long-term lease for 6,402 square feet at the Class A office property at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren, JLL announced Monday. The addition of Amici, which took custom space on the property’s first floor, means the 120,528-square-foot center is nearing full occupancy. JLL...
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th Street closed almost two years after...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
roi-nj.com
Clean and Sustainable Energy Summit at Montclair State on Thursday
Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, will deliver the keynote address at the Clean Energy and Sustainability Analytics Center’s 2022 CESAC Summit on Thursday at Montclair State University. As in years past, the event aims to support dialogue and the exchange of information between...
roi-nj.com
Newark airport’s new $2.7B Terminal A is unveiled
It was a historic day for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a historic day for New Jersey. Newark Liberty International Airport debuted its new Terminal A on Tuesday. The 1 million-square-foot structure has been under construction since 2018 — but it was worth the wait.
Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday
Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
roi-nj.com
Newark allocating additional $750,000 in grants for arts
Newark’s commitment to the arts continues — with big dollars. On Monday, Mayor Ras Baraka announced the allocation of $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to support the third year of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund, which will provide artists and cultural groups with flexible grant support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
New Amtrak Trains Will Connect NYC To The Mid-Hudson Valley
Two new Amtrak trains will connect NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley starting December 5–just in time for the snow to start falling and for riders to take in breathtaking views of glistening trees and mountaintops! According to the Daily Freeman, The Empire State Passengers Association increased the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains from 10 to 12, reducing sellouts on multiple northbound trains and making it easier for riders to find seats, a feat has proven to be quite difficult on Fridays, Sundays, and the occasional Thursday. And as one route opens up another one closes–the NY state-funded Adirondack, which operates between NYC and Montreal, won’t run after December 5–though this stoppage isn’t permanent. This route is expected to return in the first quarter of 2023. The new schedule is as follows:
Comments / 0