Glen Rock, NJ

roi-nj.com

ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden

Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
LINDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Brookdale ShopRite and EVgo unveil new fast-charging station

The newly renovated Brookdale ShopRite on Monday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut an EVgo Inc. electric vehicle fast-charging station at its 1409 Broad St. parking lot in Bloomfield. This EVgo charging station features charging from 100 kilowatts up to 350kW and can serve four vehicles simultaneously. The station was...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground

The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
roi-nj.com

Amici Clinical Research takes 6,402 sq. ft. at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren

Amici Clinical Research has signed a long-term lease for 6,402 square feet at the Class A office property at 10 Independence Blvd. in Warren, JLL announced Monday. The addition of Amici, which took custom space on the property’s first floor, means the 120,528-square-foot center is nearing full occupancy. JLL...
WARREN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project

John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th Street closed almost two years after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

Clean and Sustainable Energy Summit at Montclair State on Thursday

Tim Sullivan, the CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, will deliver the keynote address at the Clean Energy and Sustainability Analytics Center’s 2022 CESAC Summit on Thursday at Montclair State University. As in years past, the event aims to support dialogue and the exchange of information between...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark airport’s new $2.7B Terminal A is unveiled

It was a historic day for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a historic day for New Jersey. Newark Liberty International Airport debuted its new Terminal A on Tuesday. The 1 million-square-foot structure has been under construction since 2018 — but it was worth the wait.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne boosts Small Business Saturday

Bayonne Mayor James Davis has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, November 26, to be Small Business Saturday in the City of Bayonne. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Davis said. “They provide goods, services, and jobs to thousands of our residents.”. The reminder to shop local...
BAYONNE, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark allocating additional $750,000 in grants for arts

Newark’s commitment to the arts continues — with big dollars. On Monday, Mayor Ras Baraka announced the allocation of $750,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to support the third year of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund, which will provide artists and cultural groups with flexible grant support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Secret NYC

New Amtrak Trains Will Connect NYC To The Mid-Hudson Valley

Two new Amtrak trains will connect NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley starting December 5–just in time for the snow to start falling and for riders to take in breathtaking views of glistening trees and mountaintops! According to the Daily Freeman, The Empire State Passengers Association increased the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains from 10 to 12, reducing sellouts on multiple northbound trains and making it easier for riders to find seats, a feat has proven to be quite difficult on Fridays, Sundays, and the occasional Thursday. And as one route opens up another one closes–the NY state-funded Adirondack, which operates between NYC and Montreal, won’t run after December 5–though this stoppage isn’t permanent. This route is expected to return in the first quarter of 2023. The new schedule is as follows:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

