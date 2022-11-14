Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Plenty at stake for No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU — and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses — with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.
mypanhandle.com
Howard, Dickinson lead No. 20 Michigan to 91-60 rout of Pitt
NEW YORK (AP)Jett Howard scored 17 points as No. 20 Michigan pulled away in the second half for a 91-60 rout of Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the Legends Classic semifinals. After struggling to get past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half...
mypanhandle.com
New cemetery chapel honors victims of synagogue attack
SHALER, Pa. (AP) — Until recently it was a garage with a dirt floor. But what had been an outbuilding for the cemetery of New Light Congregation has been transformed into a chapel with stained glass windows and other mementos honoring victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. At...
Comments / 0