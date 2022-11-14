There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU — and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses — with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO