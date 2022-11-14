Warminster Skate Park to Benefit from Donation of $3,000 Made Through Recent Golf Tournament

Image via Warminster Township Parks and Recreation

The recent golf outing raised the money for the skate park.

A Bucks County skate park will be benefiting from a large donation that was recently made through a local golf tournament.

A Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Five Ponds Golf Course on Oct. 21. During the tournament, donations of $3,000 were raised for the Kyle Quinn Memorial Fund to the Friends of Warminster Parks, which will be used for the Kyle Quinn Skate Spot. Quinn’s parents, Denise and Leo, were present.

“The funds will be combined with other donations and will be used to enhance the Kyle Quinn Skate Spot located at Munro Park in Warminster,” the Warminster Township Parks and Recreation said on social media. “The skate park has been used by hundreds of skateboarders since its creation in 2007. The enhancements will attract even more skateboarders in the future.”

“The Friends of Warminster Parks and the Warminster Parks and Recreation Department thank the Board of the Kyle Quinn Memorial Fund for this generous donation.”

Learn more about the recent donation at the official website of Warminster Township Parks and Recreation.