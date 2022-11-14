ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Warminster Skate Park to Benefit from Donation of $3,000 Made Through Recent Golf Tournament

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCTzX_0jALtjVp00
Image via Warminster Township Parks and Recreation

The recent golf outing raised the money for the skate park.

A Bucks County skate park will be benefiting from a large donation that was recently made through a local golf tournament.

A Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Five Ponds Golf Course on Oct. 21. During the tournament, donations of $3,000 were raised for the Kyle Quinn Memorial Fund to the Friends of Warminster Parks, which will be used for the Kyle Quinn Skate Spot. Quinn’s parents, Denise and Leo, were present.

“The funds will be combined with other donations and will be used to enhance the Kyle Quinn Skate Spot located at Munro Park in Warminster,” the Warminster Township Parks and Recreation said on social media. “The skate park has been used by hundreds of skateboarders since its creation in 2007. The enhancements will attract even more skateboarders in the future.”

“The Friends of Warminster Parks and the Warminster Parks and Recreation Department thank the Board of the Kyle Quinn Memorial Fund for this generous donation.”

Learn more about the recent donation at the official website of Warminster Township Parks and Recreation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Warminster Organization Celebrates Dedication of 125th Affordable Home in the Area

A Bucks County organization is celebrating the dedication of one of their countless affordable homes recently built in the area. Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, headquartered at 539 Jacksonville Road, Suite 100 in Warminster, recently held a ceremony that celebrated their 125th home being built in the area. The home, located at 5802 Beaver Dam Road in Bristol, was opened up for a family in need of affordable housing.
WARMINSTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties

C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening its communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bensalem Animal Shelter’s Recent Endeavor Collected Tons of Food for Local Pets in Need

A Bucks County animal shelter recently held a charity fundraiser that gathered a lot of food for local animals over the course of 12 days. The Women’s Animal Center, located at 3839 Richlieu Road in Bensalem, just wrapped up 12 days of collecting food and other supplies for local animal in need. Collaborating with two local organizations to gather the supplies, the Bensalem shelter was able make a difference in the lives of local pets and other animals.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Elkins Estate’s Elstowe Manor to reopen this spring

Elstowe Manor, 1750 Ashbourne Road, Elkins Park, will reopen in the spring as a modernized version of its former self. Plans include using the space as an event venue, boutique hotel, helipad, teaching kitchen, recording studio, and distillery. The plans are part of a $25 million multi-phase redevelopment of the...
ELKINS PARK, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy