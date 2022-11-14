Read full article on original website
Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state. She is the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. The New York Times reported that there were no competitive races in Arkansas. The state is one...
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton decides against White House bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The answer to the question of “Will he run?” came Monday when Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not be mounting a campaign for president in the 2024 election. In an interview with Fox News published Monday, Cotton said his family was...
Analysis: In a state like Texas, a Democratic run for governor was always seen as a long shot
Governor was running for a third term in office, and over the last two years, he unleashed precisely what the conservatives strongly believed in, and polls favored him, his newest victory shows that Texas was never going to have a Democrat as its leader. Let's analyze this....
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters. In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years. He said it put Republicans in a good position heading toward the next presidential election, when voters will be asked whether to give Democrats another four years in the White House. “I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!’ And that’s strong language in Utah,” Lee said on a stage alongside his family.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
Donald Trump will 'shatter' the Republican party if he's the 2024 nominee, resulting in a new conservative party, Liz Cheney predicts
Liz Cheney predicted a "splintered" Republican party if Trump wins the 2024 nominee. The Wyoming lawmaker made the comments during a Sunday "Meet the Press" appearance. Cheney has previously said that she will no longer be a Republican if Trump is the nominee. A Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign would...
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Jen Psaki said former President Donald Trump is a "loser" after Tuesday's disappointing GOP results. Several candidates that Trump endorsed lost their races in the midterms, drawing GOP criticisms. Some have suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the path forward for the Republican party. Former White House Press...
Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted
Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in a tight congressional race between the Democratic candidate and far-right House Republican Lauren Boebert, who is seeking re-election.While the race is among only a handful that have not yet been decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call. It is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at...
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CoinDesk
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks strategy ahead of possible presidential run
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves office in Jan. 2023. But after that, he has other plans. "I plan to be in Iowa, South Carolina, New Hampshire and so we're looking at...
Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair
With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.
Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech. Why it matters: The...
The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win
A majority of state gubernatorial races had women on the ticket this year, paving the way for more gender diversity in executive leadership For the first time in history, the United States will have more than nine female governors serving at the same time. The 2022 gubernatorial primaries resulted in women leading major party tickets in 20 of this year's 36 state governor races, a rare feat in a nation whose executive politics remain male-dominated. By Monday evening, a dozen female candidates had crossed the finish line —...
Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate
CNN — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge...
iheart.com
Sen. Cassidy Hints Trump Is Not The Future Of GOP
Senator Bill Cassidy is hinting that former President Trump is not the future of the GOP. Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, the Louisiana Republican pointed out that Trump-backed members of his party didn't perform well during the midterms, but GOP candidates looking to the future did. While Cassidy did...
US News and World Report
Republicans Grill Biden Homeland Chief in Possible Preview of Next Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans at a congressional hearing on Tuesday chastised U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and called for his resignation over a record number of migrants arrested trying to cross the border illegally, a preview of how the party could approach control of the House of Representatives. Mayorkas...
