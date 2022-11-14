ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Associated Press

Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters. In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years. He said it put Republicans in a good position heading toward the next presidential election, when voters will be asked whether to give Democrats another four years in the White House. “I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!’ And that’s strong language in Utah,” Lee said on a stage alongside his family.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted

Adam Frisch has urged voters to take “deep breaths” as votes continue to be counted in Colorado in a tight congressional race between the Democratic candidate and far-right House Republican Lauren Boebert, who is seeking re-election.While the race is among only a handful that have not yet been decided, Republicans have won a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 218 seats, giving the GOP control of the lower chamber of Congress.Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call. It is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
People

The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win

A majority of state gubernatorial races had women on the ticket this year, paving the way for more gender diversity in executive leadership For the first time in history, the United States will have more than nine female governors serving at the same time. The 2022 gubernatorial primaries resulted in women leading major party tickets in 20 of this year's 36 state governor races, a rare feat in a nation whose executive politics remain male-dominated. By Monday evening, a dozen female candidates had crossed the finish line —...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Sen. Cassidy Hints Trump Is Not The Future Of GOP

Senator Bill Cassidy is hinting that former President Trump is not the future of the GOP. Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, the Louisiana Republican pointed out that Trump-backed members of his party didn't perform well during the midterms, but GOP candidates looking to the future did. While Cassidy did...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Republicans Grill Biden Homeland Chief in Possible Preview of Next Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans at a congressional hearing on Tuesday chastised U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and called for his resignation over a record number of migrants arrested trying to cross the border illegally, a preview of how the party could approach control of the House of Representatives. Mayorkas...
LOUISIANA STATE

