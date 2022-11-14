Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Composer, to be Turned Into Museum Celebrating his Legacy

Image via Grace Alfiero

The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world.

A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre.

Highland Farms, once the residence of famous composer Oscar Hammerstein II, will be transformed by the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving his life and works. The Doylestown farmhouse has been in something of a state of disrepair in recent years, but efforts from preservationists have helped to bring the home back to its former glory.

The home had most recently been used as a bed and breakfast by its latest owner. Now, plans are underway to use the home as a place of reverence for the world-renounced musical genius, who composed some of his best works in the Bucks County estate.

Hammerstein was known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rodgers. Together, the duo wrote music for the popular musicals “Oklahoma!”, “Carousel”, “The King and I”, and “The Sound of Music”.

