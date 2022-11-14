4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri.

Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss as his top 10 schools. The talented running back is projected to commit to Notre Dame, per 247Sports. However, there is a long way to go in his recruitment.

Aneyas Williams has an impressive array of scholarship offers from top college football programs like USC, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, and more. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound athlete has also visited Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.

The Hannibal star is ranked as the No. 185 recruit in the junior class. Williams is the No. 24 athlete in the country and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri in the class of 2024.

Aneyas Williams is a shifty running back with a good burst. He shows good acceleration and is a pretty elusive runner. Williams is a threat that has to be accounted for as a receiver coming out of the backfield. Here’s a look at one of his top plays from 2021:

The four-star running back receiver a scholarship offer from Georgia football in Aug. 2022.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have six commitments in the class of 2024. Tovani Mizell, a four-star class of 2024 running back, is Georgia’s one running back commitment in the junior class.