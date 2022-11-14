Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009 Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been together for over 15 years. The pair began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, the following year. They tied the knot in Paris in 2009 and nine years later, Pinault surprised the actress with a surprise vow renewal in Bora Bora. Over the years, Hayek has opened up about their happy marriage, even calling Pinault the "best husband in the world." In 2017, she...

2 DAYS AGO