Read full article on original website
Related
Sofia Vergara Looks Fit And Sexy In New Workout Video
Sofia Vergara works hard and plays hard. The funny actress shows in a recent video on her Instagram that she can make jokes on set and get serious with her body in the gym. She's always been very vocal about a healthy lifestyle, especially after an early battle with thyroid cancer, plus keeping fit is important for her career path. So little wonder the star started her week by working out her buns in the gym.
Sofia Vergara Impresses With Booty Workout Video: 'Monday Torture'
Sofia Vergara is working on her fitness bright and early. The actress gave fans a dose of motivation on Monday, taking to Instagram to show off her impressive workout routine. "Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟" she captioned the post. The actress appeared to...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Prevention
Gabrielle Union Turns 50 ‘Like a Champion’ While Wearing a Glam See-Through Gown
Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and gold strapless gown while celebrating her 50th birthday. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion 🏆🏆🏆,” she captioned the Instagram post sharing her outfit. In reflecting on her milestone birthday, she showed profound gratitude to friends,...
Mariska Hargitay Looks Just Like Her Mom Jayne Mansfield During Runway Walk
Actress Mariska Hargitay inherited a lot from her famous parents Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay. While she is best known for her role on Law & Order: SVU, she proved during a recent event that she could definitely be a model like her famous mom. Mariska was seen doing a...
Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
Lupita Nyong’o dazzles NYC with this dress and heel combo
Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion icon. Wth every film she releases, there’s also an amazing fashion opportunity, with Nyong’o showing off some stunning looks. In her most recent trip to New York, she attended “The Kelly & Ryan Show,” showcasing yet another stunning outfit. RELATED: Lupita...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates High-Slit Dress With Sandals to Honor Dolly Parton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery Gala. During the event, held in Washington on Nov. 12, the couple presented country music icon Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility award and a $100 million prize to her foundation. For the...
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Alicia Keys Revises Y2K Style With Braids & Graphic Printed Maxi Skirt at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12. Alicia Keys took an edgy approach to style for the event, posing for photos...
Katy Perry divides fans with jean outfits for 2022 Country Music Awards: ‘Denim nightmare’
Katy Perry took inspiration from Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 denim dress with her outfit choices for the Country Music Awards. On Wednesday, the singer, 38, arrived on the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee in an all-denim Marques’ Almeida look, which consisted of light-wash wide-leg jeans with a large bow and frayed bottoms, and an off-the-shoulder denim top in the same wash. She completed the look with a diamond choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a pair of stilettos.
Jessica Chastain Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Lace Dress
Jessica Chastain was one of Hollywood's unsung heroes until she got her flowers for acting Tammy Faye in Eyes of Tammy Faye this year, and since she's been a shining star. At the 56th annual Country Music Awards, which took place in Nashville last night, the actress pulled a show-stopping outfit on all of us, and we are still in awe at how exquisite she embodied the look.
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Backless Gown With High Slit For Baby2Baby Gala With Kim: Photos
Kylie Jenner was a sight for sore eyes on the night of Nov. 12! The 25-year-old reality star attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, CA with her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and wore an incredible black backless gown that included a high slit. The cut-out ensemble also included a sheer bottom and she paired it with black strappy heels as her hair was pulled back.
Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009 Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been together for over 15 years. The pair began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, the following year. They tied the knot in Paris in 2009 and nine years later, Pinault surprised the actress with a surprise vow renewal in Bora Bora. Over the years, Hayek has opened up about their happy marriage, even calling Pinault the "best husband in the world." In 2017, she...
Leighton Meester Stuns In Plunging Velvet Dress As She Cozies Up To Adam Brody In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
On the town! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tend to keep their romance low-key, but the duo wasn’t shy during their night out in NYC this week. The couple made a rare public appearance at the premiere of The O.C. alum’s new FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble on Monday, Nov. 7.
Women's Health
Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress
Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
Alexandra Daddario Looks Amazing In A Dior Couture Dress On Her '1800's Floor'
Alexandra's dress perfectly complemented the 1800s floor.
Ana De Armas Is Back To Brunette In An Unbuttoned Collared Shirt: 'Feels Good To Be Back’
2022 has truly been the year of Ana De Armas. The 34-year-old star has been taking Hollywood by storm, and gracing countless magazine covers to prove it. The Blonde star wowed audiences with her performance as Marilyn Monroe, but now she is fully back to being her stunning brunette self—and this Instagram post confirmed it.
Maude Apatow Dips Her Toes in Schiaparelli’s Gilded Couture Heels With Strapless Floral Dress for Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards
Maude Apatow attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a little black dress. In honor of the ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women in entertainment, Apatow wore a strapless floral-print black dress that hit above her ankles from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 collection.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0