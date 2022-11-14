ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquisitr.com

Sofia Vergara Looks Fit And Sexy In New Workout Video

Sofia Vergara works hard and plays hard. The funny actress shows in a recent video on her Instagram that she can make jokes on set and get serious with her body in the gym. She's always been very vocal about a healthy lifestyle, especially after an early battle with thyroid cancer, plus keeping fit is important for her career path. So little wonder the star started her week by working out her buns in the gym.
Parade

Sofia Vergara Impresses With Booty Workout Video: 'Monday Torture'

Sofia Vergara is working on her fitness bright and early. The actress gave fans a dose of motivation on Monday, taking to Instagram to show off her impressive workout routine. "Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟" she captioned the post. The actress appeared to...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Prevention

Gabrielle Union Turns 50 ‘Like a Champion’ While Wearing a Glam See-Through Gown

Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and gold strapless gown while celebrating her 50th birthday. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion 🏆🏆🏆,” she captioned the Instagram post sharing her outfit. In reflecting on her milestone birthday, she showed profound gratitude to friends,...
HollywoodLife

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
E! News

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
The Independent

Katy Perry divides fans with jean outfits for 2022 Country Music Awards: ‘Denim nightmare’

Katy Perry took inspiration from Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 denim dress with her outfit choices for the Country Music Awards. On Wednesday, the singer, 38, arrived on the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee in an all-denim Marques’ Almeida look, which consisted of light-wash wide-leg jeans with a large bow and frayed bottoms, and an off-the-shoulder denim top in the same wash. She completed the look with a diamond choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a pair of stilettos.
Inquisitr.com

Jessica Chastain Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Lace Dress

Jessica Chastain was one of Hollywood's unsung heroes until she got her flowers for acting Tammy Faye in Eyes of Tammy Faye this year, and since she's been a shining star. At the 56th annual Country Music Awards, which took place in Nashville last night, the actress pulled a show-stopping outfit on all of us, and we are still in awe at how exquisite she embodied the look.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Backless Gown With High Slit For Baby2Baby Gala With Kim: Photos

Kylie Jenner was a sight for sore eyes on the night of Nov. 12! The 25-year-old reality star attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, CA with her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and wore an incredible black backless gown that included a high slit. The cut-out ensemble also included a sheer bottom and she paired it with black strappy heels as her hair was pulled back.
People

Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault have been married since 2009 Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, have been together for over 15 years. The pair began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, the following year. They tied the knot in Paris in 2009 and nine years later, Pinault surprised the actress with a surprise vow renewal in Bora Bora. Over the years, Hayek has opened up about their happy marriage, even calling Pinault the "best husband in the world." In 2017, she...
Women's Health

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress

Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
